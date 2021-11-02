Get your grub on for a good cause at Grillin’ and Brewin’ on Nov. 11

Along with grilling and brewing, this year's fundraiser for JJ's Legacy is also moving.
The sixth annual Grillin’ and Brewin’ will take place Nov. 11 at The Iron Lily Venue.
Attendees can rest assured that even though it's a new venue, the fundraiser will be offering the award-winning competition barbecue from The Ridge Route Boys, and popular Kelly Twins have returned to entertain the crowd with their dueling pianos.
This is the sixth year for the event hosted by JJ’s Legacy, the local nonprofit started by Lori Malkin in 2009 after the death of her son, Jeffrey “JJ” Johns. The group aims to raise awareness for organ and tissue donation and offers support to donor and recipient families.
Grillin’ and Brewin’ directly aids the Got the Dot High School Leadership Program, which helps educate teens in Kern County high schools about the opportunity to become an organ, eye and tissue donor.
The event starts at 5 p.m. Nov. 11 at The Iron Lilly Venue.
Tickets are $55 in advance, $65 at the door (includes barbecue meal and two drink tickets). Purchase at jjslegacy.org.
For more information, visit facebook.com/jjslegacy or @jjs_legacy on Instagram.