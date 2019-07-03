Reading is its own reward, but a little something on top of that never hurts.
As part of its Summer Reading Challenge, the Kern County Library is hosting wizard rock band Harry and the Potters at the Beale Memorial Library on July 29, just before the Boy Who Lived's birthday.
Since 2002, Harry and the Potters has been making music inspired by the "Harry Potter" books, with four studio albums, plus several EPs and other albums. Its most recent album, "Lumos," is based on the final book of the series and is set to be released this year.
This summer, the band is touring libraries across the country. Its members reached out to the Kern County Library and, with funding help from the Friends of the Kern County Library, the library was able to secure the band for challenge finishers.
Songs from the band's 17-year career include "Save Ginny Weasley," "My Teacher is a Werewolf," "Voldemort Can't Stop the Rock!" and "We Save Ron's Life, Part 8."
To get tickets to the show, complete the library's reading challenge to become a "Summer Reading Challenge Award Winner," and drop by the Beale Memorial Library to pick up a ticket starting July 12. One ticket per award winner will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Those 12 years old and younger will require a parent and/or guardian at the concert.
For more information on the concert and the challenge, go to kerncountylibrary.org/src. Register online or at your library branch.
