Kick off summer with Mama Tried Music Jam, a mini arts and music festival taking place at the downtown farmers market on Saturday.
Although The Hens Roost hosts a weekly Saturday market at the lot at 19th and G streets, event organizers were looking to do something a little special to draw more attention.
"We wanted to do something different at the farmers market to have a bigger event, something around the summer solstice," said Heather West, artist and owner of Tule Supply Co. "We wanted to have it Kern County-themed and so we wanted to do some live music."
There will be three acts, each performing 1½-hour sets.
Michael Peters and Vince Galindo & Country Deluxe are both honky-tonk acts, according to West, while Bakersfield Cactus — made up of duo Emily Waite and David Anderson — is "more folksy but represents Bakersfield."
Focused on local, the event will feature a number of nonprofits providing more information about their respective missions.
West said, "These nonprofits are the ones that reflect our landscape and where people are going to be in summer, which is the river or on the trail."
Participants will include Kern River Conservancy, Bring Back the Kern, Kern River Parkway Foundation, Panorama Vista Preserve and Tejon Conservancy.
The market will be in full effect with vendors including French Delice, Vintage Farm, Heayyn's Treats, Vida Juicery, Captain B's Shark Bait and Howie's Micheladas.
There will also be beer and wine for sale, snow cones for all ages and face-painting
Along with West, the event will include local vendors with art and other hand-crafted work for sale including Jeremy White, Jorge Guillen, Johnny Ramos, Ensley Davis, Ryan Holdcraft, Gerald Perkins, Lisa and Scott Mayo, Kern River Leather, Best of Me Designs, Plantspace, photographer Reema Hammad and Cross My Hearth.
Some artists will also put together creative activities for children, West said.
Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and seating to enjoy the live music under canopies and umbrellas provided for shade.
The free event is made possible by sponsors Sandstone Goods, Bakersfield Sound Co., Dented Earth Pottery, Vintage Farm, Valley Strong and The Dream Studio.
Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.