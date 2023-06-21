Kick off summer with Mama Tried Music Jam, a mini arts and music festival taking place at the downtown farmers market on Saturday.

Although The Hens Roost hosts a weekly Saturday market at the lot at 19th and G streets, event organizers were looking to do something a little special to draw more attention.

Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.