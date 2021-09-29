Get ready for fun at CALM'S Boo at the Zoo on Oct. 23 and 24

Halloween treats are just for the kids this year at Boo at the Zoo being held Oct. 23 and 24 at California Living Museum.
During each day of the event, several of the zoo's animals will receive a treat-filled jack-o'-lantern.
Costumes are encouraged and there will be spooktacular games to play for prizes along with festive decorations.
Unlimited rides on the Central California Children’s Railroad are only $2.
Guests can bring their own picnic or purchase food from one of the vendors.
Boo at the Zoo will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 23 and 24 at CALM, 10500 Alfred Harrell Highway.
Admission is $10, $3 for children 3-12 years old (who must be accompanied by an adult), $7 for seniors (60-plus) and free for CALM members.
For information, visit calmzoo.org or call 661-872-2256.