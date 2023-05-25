Get ready for a new place to party downtown

Those looking to host an intimate event in downtown Bakersfield will have a new option with the opening of The Gathering.
Would-be party hosts can get a look at the new micro wedding and event venue during a launch party on Friday.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Those looking to host an intimate event in downtown Bakersfield will have a new option with the opening of The Gathering.
Would-be party hosts can get a look at the new micro wedding and event venue during a launch party on Friday.
Located in 19th Street space once home to Ice House Framing & Gallery, the venue will be able to accommodate small parties of up to 100 guests.
The Gathering was founded by Juan Espinoza and Aileen Prieto, who came up with the idea while planning their own upcoming nuptials.
Aiming to offer a "personalized wedding experience for couples who seek a smaller-scale celebration without compromising on style or significance," the couple is already booking events although their wedding will be the first in the revamped space, according to a news release.
Anyone who books the venue should expect a seamless experience, with The Gathering team helping couples plan every detail of their special day. There will also be elopement packages offered, complete with an officiant.
Get a sneak peek at the space with the launch party, which will run from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Friday at The Gathering, 1610 19th St.
For more information, email info@thegatheringbakersfield.com.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 313,868
Deaths: 2,651
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 310,554
Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 70.82
Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 83.10
Updated: 5/18/23