Get pumped for $3 movie tickets on National Cinema Day

Movie tickets for $3 — even the new releases? That's no big-screen dream but rather National Cinema Day, a special promotion taking place Saturday at the majority of U.S. theaters, including those in Bakersfield.
This boon to cost-cutting consumers is the handiwork of The Cinema Foundation, a nonprofit arm of the National Association of Theater Owners, which announced the nationwide discount day on Sunday.
The promotion will take place in 3,000 theaters and on more than 30,000 screens with major chains, including AMC and Regal Cinemas, and major film studios taking part. Although other countries have experimented with a similar day of cheap movie tickets, this initiative is the first of its kind on such a large scale in the U.S., The Associated Press reports.
In participating theaters, tickets will be no more than $3 for every showing, in every format.
Locally, AMC Bakersfield 6, Reading Cinemas Valley Plaza with IMAX, the Maya Cinemas in Bakersfield and Delano, Regal Edwards Bakersfield and Studio Movie Grill are all taking part. (And with a forecast of 108, going to the movies is a great option to keep cool.)
Labor Day weekend is traditionally one of the slowest weekends in theaters. Theaters and studios are banking on National Cinema Day drawing in moviegoers, leaving them with feel-good in-theater memories that will bring them back to more shows this fall.
Before each showing on Saturday, audiences will be shown a sizzle reel of upcoming films from A24, Amazon Studios, Disney, Focus Features, Lionsgate, Neon, Paramount, Sony Pictures Classics, Sony, United Artists Releasing, Universal and Warner Bros.
"After this summer's record-breaking return to cinemas, we wanted to do something to celebrate moviegoing," Jackie Brenneman, Cinema Foundation president, said in a statement. "We're doing it by offering a 'thank you' to the moviegoers that made this summer happen, and by offering an extra enticement for those who haven't made it back yet."
Movie theaters rebounded this summer with business returning to nearly pre-pandemic levels, AP reports.
Films including "Top Gun: Maverick," "Minions: Rise of Gru,""Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" and "Jurassic World Dominion" pushed the domestic summer box office to $3.3 billion in ticket sales as of Aug. 21, according to data firm Comscore. (Although this trails 2019 totals by about 20%, exhibitors have had about 30% fewer wide releases this year.)
On Saturday, each theater is playing the new George Miller fantasy film "Three Thousand Years of Longing," the Idris Elba-led survival thriller "Beast," the action comedy "Bullet Train" starring Brad Pitt and the 2021 Marvel superhero film "Spider-Man: No Way Home."
The rest of the theater's schedules for Saturday include:
AMC Bakersfield 6 (4200 California Ave.): The theater is showing the "Dracula"-inspired supernatural horror film "The Invitation," the Japanese computer-animated film "Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero," Jordan Peele horror hit "Nope" and animated superhero comedy "DC League of Super-Pets" featuring the voices of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Kevin Hart.
Visit amctheatres.com/movie-theatres/bakersfield/amc-bakersfield-6 for showtimes and tickets.
Reading Cinemas Valley Plaza with IMAX (2000 Wible Road): In addition to $3 tickets, the theater will also sell popcorn and sodas of any size for $3 each. Its IMAX offerings include "Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero" (also shown in standard) and the summer classic 1975, Steven Spielberg-directed "Jaws."
It will screen "Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul," a satirical comedy about rebuilding a scandalized Southern Baptist church, and the coming-of-age drama "Gigi & Nate" about a quadriplegic young man and his helper capuchin monkey.
Along with "The Invitation" and "DC League of Super-Pets," the theater will also show the most recent Marvel release, "Thor: Love and Thunder," the animated film "Minions: The Rise of Gru," psychological horror sequel "Orphan: First Kill" and survival thriller "Fall."
Visit readingcinemasus.com/valleyplaza for showtimes and tickets.
Maya Cinemas (1000 California Ave.): Guests can plan a double feature with "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and 2018's animated film "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" or the 2015 "Minions" and this year's "Minions: The Rise of Gru."
Big summer releases "Jurassic World Dominion" and "Top Gun: Maverick" are on the schedule as well as the new bank robbery thriller "Breaking" with John Boyega. Also showing are "Jaws," "The Invitation," "Orphan: First Kill," "Nope," "Fall," "DC League of Super-Pets" and "Thor: Love and Thunder."
A portion of proceeds from all concession combos sold Saturday will go to benefit the Maya Community Foundation, which is focused on education, health care initiatives and youth development programs in the Bakersfield community. It also provides scholarships, with the 2022 class due to be announced soon.
Visit mayacinemas.com/bakersfield for showtimes and tickets.
Regal Edwards Bakersfield (9000 Ming Ave. Suite G): The theater at The Marketplace will offer "Jaws" in 3D as well as the 1958 horror classic "The Blob." Saturday's lineup includes the Punjabi comedy "Yaar Mera Titliaan Warga," the mystery drama "Where the Crawdads Sing" as well as "DC League of Super-Pets," "Thor: Love and Thunder," "Top Gun: Maverick," "The Invitation" and "Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul."
Visit regmovies.com/theatres/regal-edwards-bakersfield for showtimes and tickets.
Studio Movie Grill Bakersfield (2733 Calloway Drive): Use the money you save on a movie ticket for a meal or beverages at the dine-in theater. The schedule consists of "Breaking," "The Invitation," "Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero," "DC League of Super-Pets," "Thor: Love and Thunder," "Minions: The Rise of Gru" and "Top Gun: Maverick."
Visit studiomoviegrill.com for tickets and showtimes.