 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Get pumped for $3 movie tickets on National Cinema Day

Movie tickets for $3 — even the new releases? That's no big-screen dream but rather National Cinema Day, a special promotion taking place Saturday at the majority of U.S. theaters, including those in Bakersfield.

This boon to cost-cutting consumers is the handiwork of The Cinema Foundation, a nonprofit arm of the National Association of Theater Owners, which announced the nationwide discount day on Sunday.

Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.

Coronavirus Cases