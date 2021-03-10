Get out and about for Second Saturday

Downtown Bakersfield is a popular weekend destination and even more so during the monthly Second Saturday gathering.
A program of The Hub of Bakersfield, Second Saturday was created to encourage residents to spend one day a month downtown, supporting local businesses. Each month, restaurants and other businesses offer specials, experiences or discounts to encourage a greater turnout.
Here are just a few of the offers planned for Saturday that include in-person events as well as Instagram Live. For a complete list, including a map of participating locations, visit bakersfieldsecondsaturday.com.
To keep people engaged, this month's event will feature a scavenger hunt with the Water Association of Kern County, which will hide its #TheMagicOfWater artwork at five businesses. Attendees must find the art, take a photo of it and share it on Facebook or Instagram, tagging the association as well as the business. Photos taken at the location and shared will count as an additional entry.
Prizes consist of gift cards from the partnering businesses — Better Bowls, Cafe Smitten, In Your Wildest Dreams Consignment & Antiques, The Hen's Roost and Tlo Wines — valuing $125.
The association will go on Instagram Live at 1 p.m. to discuss its mission as well as the contest.
2nd Phase Brewing (1004 19th St.): Open noon to 10 p.m. Receive a certificate for a beer flight with every to-go beer purchase.
Aunt Mae's Sweet Tooth (830 18th St.): The sweet shop is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with Easter baskets and new bacon toffee for sale.
Bakersfield Art Association Art Center (1609 19th St.): The art center is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Charlotte White will offer a children's watercolor class creating Dr. Seuss figures from 1 to 2 p.m.; and a watercolor class on spring bouquet for adults from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Bakersfield Museum of Art (1930 R St.): People are encouraged to bring a picnic lunch and enjoy it in the museum's sculpture garden from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The museum will also release the latest episode of its monthly podcast.
Better Bowls (1818 G St.): In honor of Pi Day (actually on Sunday), the first 10 customers will receive a free vegan mini gluten-free pie with purchase.
BottleShock Wine + Brew (1002 19th St.): Open from 2 p.m. to midnight. Receive a small St. Patrick's Day-themed dessert board with purchase of a glass of wine.
Bratcher Home & Design (1219 18th St.): Open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. featuring a pop-up with local apparel and accessories business Rollin' Pistols. Receive 15 percent off any Bratcher Home purchase with any Rollin' Pistols purchase.
DLP Aesthetic (1515 19th St.): Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Receive 50 percent off every service and hair product; free DLP T-shirt with any purchase.
GhilaDolci Bakery (2002 19th St.): The downtown shop will offer mini pies in advance of Pi Day (March 14).
In Your Wildest Dreams Consignment and Antiques (716 19th St.): Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a storewide sale of 10 to 50 percent off and more than 18 local pop-up vendors outside until 2 p.m. Big Al's BBQ will sell food and other outdoor vendors include My Gypsy Soul, The Victorian Bat steampunk jewelry and KMP Things.
Studio Print & Design will also screenprint clothing with an Old Town Kern logo showing support The Hub of Bakersfield's campaign to revitalize the neighborhood. Its petition on change.org is asking for Measure N resources to be diverted to the neglected area. Attendees can upcycle their own clothing with the logo or purchase premade apparel with the design.
Jerry's Pizza (1817 Chester Ave.): Open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Buy one pizza get one half off.
KV's Southern Style BBQ (inside Vests Market, 1831 Chester Ave.): Kindrick Beck will start his day with an Instagram Live teasing viewers with the ribs, tri-tip, chicken, fried catfish and more he offers. Then he will be selling those barbecued meats and other goodies until 6:30 p.m.
Mill Creek Antique Mall (805 19th St.): Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with sales throughout the mall.
Radio Sandwich: Pop-up owner Miriam Alqaisi will host an Instagram Live with the folks from Salt7even Float Center to debut a new sandwich, the Nashville Hot Fishwich, featuring rockfish from Santa Barbara. Salt7even (1713 20th St.) will also offer a 25 percent discount on all float appointments and packages using "secondsaturday" at salt7even.com.
San Rucci Winery: The pop-up tasting outside of The Kitchen (1317 20th St.) from noon to 3 p.m. will include a sneak peek of the 2020 rosé.Tasting are $15 per person; reserve your spot at sanrucci.com/reservation.
Sequoia Sandwich Co. (123118th St.): Open 11 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. Receive free beverage with purchase of sandwich when ordering in store.
The Shoppe (900 24th St., Suite 110): Open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with a free children's craft while supplies last. The local artisan studio and boutique run by artist and business owner Nanette Bonilla features products from more than two dozen local vendors.
Stage Fright Clothing (1438 19th St.): Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Receive 10 percent off in-store purchases at the spooky apparel and accessories shop when you mention "Bakersfield Second Saturday."
Tlo Wines Tasting Room (1212 18th St.): Open 2 to 8 p.m. with live music from The Appletons from 3 to 5 p.m. Along with SweetPea Charcuterie boxes, Tlo Wines will offer its latest wine pairing that will feature a mix of sweet and savory items with a St. Patrick's Day/Irish theme. Food bites from local business Taste Bakery will be paired with Tlo's brand-new 2020 rosé, 2019 chardonnay, 2018 pinot noir and 2018 visko blend, according to Avery Zaninovich, sommelier and partner in Tlo Wines.
The pairing is $30 and must be reserved in advance by calling 864-7086 or at tlowines.com. Charcuterie boxes can also be reserved although a limited amount may be available to order at the tasting room on Saturday.
Two Goats & The Goose (1514 Wall St.): Open 12:30 to 9 p.m. Enjoy a Hornitos margarita and garlic fries for $10 from noon to 5 p.m.