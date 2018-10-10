Mike Ross and his team have never been ones to shy away from a challenge, but this time, they have taken on two at once and are about to pull them off in record time.
Filling the void left by two other businesses, Ross and his partners saw an opportunity to bring both indoor karting and a Halloween haunt back to the Bakersfield community. Both Track House and Scare Valley are set to open on Friday.
"We're opening up in 45 days what would usually require four to five months," Ross said. "We have a lot of talent and a lot of resources. It's just the right group to put this together."
While that might be too much stress for most people to bear, Ross compared the situation to the scene in "The Cat in the Hat" when Thing 1 and Thing 2 quickly help to clean the house up before the children's mother gets home. He joked that he would probably be cleaning things up while welcoming the first guests.
"I'm the only one used to being on the edge," Ross said. "The team is focused on 'what do we need to open?'"
Scare Valley
Spread across a 12,000-square-foot space, Scare Valley is set to chill and thrill local horror fans (and the people they drag with them). The new attraction takes up just a fifth of the large, 60,000-square-foot building that makes up Track House, which has taken over the former Bakersfield Karting Experience space. (Read more about the overall venue below.)
For Scare Valley, Ross teamed up with Kevin Hill, with construction going on offsite since the summer and onsite for a few weeks.
"Kevin reached out and said 'Hey, (Mike Wilbur of Talladega Frights) moved out of state, we're going to have a void. I don't have the money for it, can you help come up with some money and a location?'" Ross recalled. "We got started from there. The stars aligned. This way the kids and teens of Bakersfield will not have to go a year without a haunted attraction."
Ross couldn't say much about the absence of Talladega Frights after about a decade of scaring locals — his own Christmas Town operated in the same space as Talladega Frights in the northwest for three years — but he did say Scare Valley is its own thing, with a few people from Talladega joining in to bring it to frightening life.
There is "not pressure, but excitement," Ross said of being the only major haunt in town this season. "We want to make sure we deliver what we're capable of."
The theme of Scare Valley is Hillbilly Hell, with, of course, the necessary chainsaws that story would require. Thrill-seekers and their scared friends should expect to see some creepy rooms, freaky effects and plenty of scare-actors to keep them on their toes.
"I'll walk through here and know where the actors are and they still get me," Ross said. "It's fun to watch people get scared."
In one particular spot, the scares won't just be from fellow Bakersfield residents with a well-timed jump or scream: The vortex tunnel will be eerie enough on its own, spinning around as guests walk through it on a path that might not feel as stationary as it actually is.
About 10 people are helping to build Scare Valley, with around 20 actors slated to slay on opening day.
Unlike at other haunts, guests won't have to wait in line for hours before going through the maze. They will be given a certain time and can spend the time in between playing arcade games or signing up for a race.
Scare Valley will return next year but in between the end of this season and the beginning of next, Ross sees the room in the back becoming a rotating space, with monster mini golf and an escape room likely projects.
Of Scare Valley, though, Ross said: "They found a home."
Ross expects Hill, the main creative force behind the haunt, to change it up every year to keep guests coming back. He said there have been several mornings when he has come in to work on the track only to see Hill still there, working on the haunt and fueled by energy drinks and inspiration.
Track House
With Hill focused on Scare Valley, Ross has been putting time — lots of it — into the Track House along with the aid of the track's general manager, Adam Reed.
Though indoor karting will officially be back in Bakersfield, don't expect things to be exactly as they were when the track was Bakersfield Karting Experience, which closed in July after about a year and a half in business.
Ross said one major difference between this karting business and its predecessor is a focus on family, from safer tracks to price. Where the previous business was geared toward racing fans, his will be for everyone.
"Race fans will still like it," Ross said. "It will still be fast."
Gone is the dirt oval, the gas karts and the tire railing in favor of a concrete track, electric karts and more gentle, shock-absorbing railings to keep any accidental contact safer for both the karts and the riders.
"The dirt oval was designed for racers in mind," Reed said. "You really had to know how to (what you were doing). This one, we can make it easier and safer for families."
Without the dirt track and the exhaust from the gas karts, the place will be cleaner too.
The shape of the track is also different: Instead of a typical oval, with left turns only, the new track has a few more twists — and a couple of right turns.
Guests will enter the building from the same entrance but the sign-up area was pushed farther inside to avoid the bottlenecking that sometimes happened at the previous business, where check-in was right at the door.
The price for one race (about eight minutes a heat) is $7.99, which Reed said families will likely be able to afford on more than just a special occasion. For $9.99 a month, guests can become VIP members with unlimited races Monday through Friday.
The Track House will have two course: one for those 15 and older and 48 inches and taller, and a junior course for those under that height.
In the front part of the building just beyond the entrance, there will be an arcade filled with games, including a new virtual reality setup.
The kitchen might not be set up in time for Halloween, Reed said, but soon enough guests will be able to grab a burger, pizza, fries and other snacks in between races. He also promised some interesting desserts but said those were still being finalized.
On Tuesday, it still looked like there was a lot to do before the Track House opens on Friday, but Ross was confident his capable crew would have it done. Between subcontractors and staff, there are about 30 to 50 people working each day. When it opens, it will employ about 50 to 60 people.
"I am overwhelmed with excitement," Reed said. "We are having people stopping by daily, asking for tours to see the place. We already have 15 to 20 birthday parties booked."
Ross said because of his experience in family entertainment, he knows how to make fun ideas work and become sustainable. It's not just about the fun, he said, it's about consulting with other businesses doing something similar to see what works and what doesn't.
"Most everybody is asking, 'Are you going to be sustainable?'" Ross said. "That's an excellent question. We've found the best team to make sure we don't fall victim to problems (of the) past."
