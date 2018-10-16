She sounded like Janis when she picked up the phone. That’s a good start. Had Mary Bridget Davies, who plays Janis Joplin in the Broadway musical “A Night With Janis Joplin,” headed to the Fox Theater Oct. 26, woken up from a tequila-soaked sleep, lit a Camel and filled her lungs down to her shoes before answering her cell?
I don’t know how you play Janis Joplin, the iconic singer from Texas who died 48 years ago. Talk about a minefield. Who takes that on?
The challenge starts with Joplin’s astonishing vocal range and then moves to the singer’s musical fearlessness, tackling material normally meant for great blues singers like Bessie Smith, Odetta, Etta James, Nina Simone and Nancy Wilson. Top if off with Joplin’s willingness to exorcise her seemingly bottomless well of sorrow and rage and leave every shred of it onstage.
“I’m not a Janis Joplin impersonator, “ Davies said from her home in Cleveland. “I feel like I’m a conduit, a vessel that she uses. It’s easier as a performer not to have to make it up but to feel as if music is coming through me and not from me.”
The show is over two hours of oral history and 25 songs including “Piece of My Heart,” “Cry Baby” and “Me and Bobby McGee."
Davies seems to be up for the challenge. Critical notices of her performance in the Tony Award-nominated musical include “Phenomenal voice” (Entertainment Weekly); “Astonishing. Mary Bridget Davies is a triumph for all concerned” (Los Angeles Times); and “She was a raw visceral nerve. You could feel it in your heart and fingertips when she sang” (The Washington Post).
Born in Port Arthur, Texas, Joplin did not have an especially happy childhood. She had terrible acne, was overweight and was called horrible names (pig, whore, freak, creep) by classmates. Worse, Joplin was a painter and singer and liked black people, none of which seemed especially popular in Texas in the early 1960s.
Maybe that’s part of Joplin’s universal appeal. Her music is for the people who don’t fit in, aren’t pretty or popular but aren’t going away either.
Joplin moved to San Francisco in 1963 where she released three albums, two with Big Brother and the Holding Company, sang brilliantly at the Monterey Pop Festival in 1967, then played with the Kozmic Blues Band and the Full Tilt Boogie Band, played poorly at Woodstock because she was drunk and zonked on heroin and then overdosed at the Landmark Motor Hotel in Hollywood in 1970. Joplin was cremated and her ashes were scattered from a plane into the Pacific. All that in 27 years.
Davies, who had a taste of her own personal turbulence growing up, trained as a dancer, singer and actress. She performs with her own band, Mary Bridget Davies, has toured in Europe with Janis Joplin's original band, Big Brother and the Holding Company, and was nominated for a Tony Award for best lead actress in a musical for her performance.
Also performing in the show are Paige McNamara, Aurianna Angelique, Ashley Tamar Davis, Tawny Dolley and Jennifer Leigh Warren.
The show has a local connection in producer Alan Shorr. Short graduated from South High in 1971 and has become a presence in Broadway circles, having a substantial piece in recent hits like “Come from Away,” “Carousel,” “A Band’s Visit,” “Dreamgirls” and “Jersey Boys.”
