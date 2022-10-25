 Skip to main content
Get into spirit with CSUB's Party in the Park

Four graduates recognized for their contributions to the community

CSUB PIP preview

Cal State Bakersfield staff got into the spirit of the event for last year's Halloween-themed Party in the Park. The fall food and wine event returns to CSUB Alumni Park on Friday.

 Courtesy of CSUB Alumni Association

Cal State Bakersfield’s Alumni Association is looking to scare up some fun with the return of its Party in the Park event on Friday.

Guests are encouraged, but not required, to come dressed in a Halloween costume for the association's annual fundraising event.

