Get into spirit with CSUB's Party in the Park

Cal State Bakersfield’s Alumni Association is looking to scare up some fun with the return of its Party in the Park event on Friday.
Guests are encouraged, but not required, to come dressed in a Halloween costume for the association's annual fundraising event.
Party in the Park attendees will be able to sample food, beer and wine from local vendors, including Chef Lino’s Grill & Catering, Cask Strength Bar and Kitchen, Mari’s Guisados, Zepeda’s Pizza, Temblor Brewing Co., Tlo Winery as well as San Rucci Winery.
Attendees will be able to enjoy music provided by DJ Danny P. A silent auction will also be available for items donated by local organizations and businesses such as the Bakersfield Fire Department, Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra, Baker’s Outpost and Empire Eye and Laser.
Items up for auction include a one-of-a-kind set of Adirondack chairs, an artisanal basket from Kelly Archer Interiors, a VIP wine-tasting opportunity at Tlo and much more.
"We’re really excited to be back in person at Alumni Park," said Chad Boyles, chair of the Party in the Park Committee and secretary for the Alumni Association’s board of directors. "It’s one of my favorite events. There’s always a good vibe with the music and people enjoying themselves."
Party in the Park is made possible through many generous supporters, including presenting sponsors Valley Strong Credit Union and Bynum Inc., as well as media sponsor KERO Channel 23.
The last in-person Party in the Park was held in 2019 and was the first to incorporate a Halloween theme. A virtual event called Party at Your Place was held in 2020. No event was held in 2021.
Proceeds from Party in the Park will help fund scholarships to CSUB alumni pursuing their graduate degrees, along with alumni-student mentoring and other initiatives.
This year, the Alumni Association awarded $25,000 in scholarships to 17 alumni who will be pursuing their graduate degree on campus during the 2022-23 academic year. In addition, the association cleared $15,000 in student balances owed to the university.
Proceeds from Party in the Park will also support the association’s 'Runner Alumni Mentor Program, which has paired hundreds of students with alumni mentors since the program was established in 2018.
"This event is really for a good cause," Boyles said. "The money that we raise goes right back to supporting students."
Advance tickets are $60, $50 for alumni, faculty and staff. Tickets will be $70 at the gate on the day of the event. For more information about Party in the Park, visit csub.edu/pip.
Joseph Luiz is a CSUB writer and marketing and communications specialist.