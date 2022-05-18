Get inside Stories on Kern's historical figures

The Arts Council of Kern is bringing local history back to the streets of Bakersfield with its Stories on the Sidewalk.
Like many events (and life in general), the pandemic has played a part in the event planning. After an event hiatus and leadership change at the arts organization, this Stories came together quickly with six passionate writers.
This is the fourth year for the event that has attendees walk a stretch of K Street to experience actors portraying historical figures or groups who made their mark on Kern County.
Previous events have given the living history treatment to Bakersfield founder Col. Thomas Baker, Tejon Ranch owner Truxtun Beale, Bakersfield Californian editor and publisher Alfred Harrell, Supreme Court Chief Justice Earl Warren as well as pioneering women like aviatrix Pancho Barnes; Yellow Aster Mine owner Dr. Rose Bercham; Louisa Jimenez, who owned the city's first Mexican restaurant with her husband, Jesus; and Roberta Allen, the first black registered nurse at what is now Kern Medical Center.
"It's a fun event, a lot of fun," said Maria Mercado, an ACK board member who is overseeing the event. "We've had Baker and Beale, pretty much all men (to start). It's been a better mix, some people of color, women (as it continues). I think we have a good mix.
This year there are seven portrayals:
Mary Hunter Austin, an early 20th century author and poet, who called the San Joaquin Valley home and studied American Indian life in the Mojave Desert. Written by Julie Jordan Scott, portrayed by Janice Bondurant.
Amelia Earhart, the aviation pioneer and author whose engine troubles led her to fateful stops in Kern County. Written and performed by Natalia Mercado.
Ray Gonzales, a Latino historian, activist and politician who served a term in the state Assembly and later worked as a college professor. Written by Leonel Martinez, performed by Xavier Elizondo.
Dolores Huerta, the labor leader and civil rights activist who co-founded the National Farmworkers Association with Cesar Chavez. Written by Leonel Martinez, performed by Kim Navarro.
Lt. Caleb R. "Butch" Milligan, a decorated police lieutenant who made a number of noteworthy arrests including the Onion Field killer Jimmy Lee Smith. Written by Robert Price, performed by Darriel Herron.
Earl Warren, the 14th Supreme Court Chief Justice of the United States whose life was rich enough to warrant another Stories portrayal. Written and performed by Rob Lang.
Yokuts, the indigenous people of the Central Valley. Written by Cris Dison, performed by Amanda Linares, featuring Lelani Broida.
Leonel Martinez, who did double writing duty portraying Ray Gonzales and Dolores Huerta, said he felt that the stories of the Latino activists deserve a little more local love.
"Both Ray and Dolores are examples of what the Scriptures call prophets who are rejected in their own country, in this case Kern County," he wrote in an email. "That’s why Dolores, for example, has schools named after her in other parts of the state, but not here, and why a lot of young Latinos aren’t familiar with the accomplishments of Ray Gonzales even though he did so much to pave the way for local Hispanics to serve in public office.
"I hope my modest effort does a bit to rectify this injustice."
The writer said that while you can easily look up their accomplishments, he wanted his scripts to "catch a little piece of their souls and find out what drove them to choose their unique paths in life."
Unlike the notable figures that Martinez highlighted, Robert Price chose to feature someone known to very few people today.
The journalist said he spoke with some people who did know the Bakersfield lieutenant and those stories influenced his script.
"Their recollections range from admiration to disdain, and audiences who watch the performance will see why very quickly."
Price said when it came to Milligan he strove to capture the "dichotomy of his character and approach to his profession," considering that along with noteworthy arrests he also exhibited "less flattering aspects to his personality."
These Stories are meant to entertain but many may also leave audiences with some food for thought.
Martinez said he hopes people can see that even those who come from modest backgrounds, like Huerta and Gonzales, and overcome struggles in life can still find their place in the world and make a difference if they're determined enough. And maybe that will inspire their own lives.
"I just want them to realize what Dolores and Ray knew, that the struggle for justice never ends, and things aren’t going to get better unless we never tire of working and praying for improvement."
And for some, these stories don't end on the sidewalk. Price, who has reported about Milligan for The Californian and KGET-17, said he thinks there's more story to tell.
Of course, the Arts Council will continue this project, Mercado said, with a little input from the community.
"What we're doing this year is having a table set up with old materials including a (Bakersfield Californian) newspaper from when Bakersfield turned 100. We'll ask for suggestions for next year.
"If there was someone that was particularly of interest, suggest them."