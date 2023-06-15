Yoga Culture Bakersfield aims to inform your mind and body with its Juneteenth yoga session on Monday.
Instructor Dani Wallace will lead attendees through a slow flow session while also sharing Black history facts.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Yoga Culture Bakersfield aims to inform your mind and body with its Juneteenth yoga session on Monday.
Instructor Dani Wallace will lead attendees through a slow flow session while also sharing Black history facts.
"During the class, we'll be doing the yoga practice and with each pose, I'll state a historical fact. It's a way to merge yoga and activism."
Preston George, a Yoga Culture member and friend of studio owners Natalie and Ryan Green, suggested the idea as a way to recognize the holiday marking the anniversary of the 1865 Texas order announcing the end of slavery in the United States.
The facts will include Juneteenth while also informing attendees about Black activists, a number of whom practiced yoga, including Eartha Kitt, Angela Davis, Smokey Robinson and Verdine White of Earth, Wind and Fire.
"He would do yoga as his preconcert warm-up," she said of the bass player. "I will play some of their music in the class."
Wallace also plans to discuss Rosa Parks and the Montgomery bus boycott in the mid-1950s.
"Rosa Parks wasn't the first (to protest segregation on the bus). It was Claudette Colvin, a 15-year-old. They didn’t allow her to be the face of the boycott because she got pregnant in her teens. I'll be touching on those facts."
These examples will also help illustrate that practicing yoga can help with healing and maintaining positive mental health.
"When people see themselves, representation matters. Having those open conversations makes it fun and memorable, makes them want to come back."
She said she hopes attendees of Monday's class, which can accommodate 15, feel comfortable and happy and are able to digest the information being shared.
Wallace has been a yoga instructor for six years with a special certification in prenatal yoga and parent and me instruction. In addition to teaching at the downtown center since it opened in April, she is a certified full spectrum doula and childbirth educator.
Monday's class will also include a swag bag with an information sheet with some of the facts discussed in class, additional recommended reading and Black history facts as well as information on the studio and some treats.
Attendees will also be entered in a raffle to win a yoga mat.
Visit yogaculturebakersfield.com to sign up or for more information on the studio.
Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.