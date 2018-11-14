Those who say they hate to travel will have no excuses this Saturday with the first-ever Sister City Gardens Festival. Where else can you globe-trot across three continents — with stamps in your passport to prove it — while never leaving downtown Bakersfield?
This celebration of cultural diversity and community spirit is the joint effort of the city of Bakersfield and Bakersfield Sister City Project Corporation. It was inspired by Ward 2 Councilman Andrae Gonzales' desire to highlight the beauty and utility of the Sister City Gardens, a public space adjacent to Mill Creek that pays tribute to Bakersfield's sister cities.
He said, "When I first was elected, one of my hopes was to see the Sister City Gardens become more widely used, to be activated in way that’s positive for the community."
The local sister city program started in 1961 with Bakersfield’s first sister, Wakayama, Japan,. That effort was inspired by President Eisenhower’s call in 1956 for U.S. community leaders to help “build the road to peace” in the post-World War II world.
John Hefner knows all about the sister city program. Not only is he president of the corporation; he’s one of the longest local supporters, having traveled with another Bakersfield College student to Wakayama in 1965 as part of the first exchange trip.
"I've carried this interest and love of these sister cities for a long time," he said.
He’s led many trips to the other sisters who have been added along the way: Amritsar, India; Bucheon, South Korea; Cixi, China; and Santiago de Queretaro, Mexico. (Minsk, Belarus, in Russia was a sister city but the relationship has not endured as it has with other cities, and it is now considered inactive.)
And another sister city is on the horizon: Saint-Jean-du-Luz, a fishing town in fishing town at the mouth of the Nivelle River, in France’s Basque country. (Gonzales and Hefner both traveled with a group in September to get the ball rolling on sisterhood.)
Saturday's event will honor the cultures of the five active sister cities and the one gearing up for adoption. That extends to entertainment and food.
The day will start with Chinese lion dancers followed by opening remarks including Hefner, Gonzales and other council members as well as some "founding fathers" of the program like Dave Urner, who have helped sponsor student trips and cultural presentations over the years.
Festivities continue with Punjabi dancers, Korean Nanta drummers, a Japanese classic dance duo, Bon Odori (Japanese festival) dancers, Mexican dancers and mariachi, tae kwon do and Japanese kendo demonstrations and a performance by the Chinese School Children's Choir.
Hefner said the day will conclude with a performance by the Chinese lion dancers, whose 15- to 20-foot paper animals will cavort across 18th Street, which will be blocked off by the park, and "eat" lettuce and some real green — if people feel inclined to donate.
"They open their mouth and hope people put money in," Hefner said.
Also providing some fun will be the passport adventures. Each child (and some adults while supplies last) will receive passports sharing details of the festival and with spaces that can be stamped at each destination. The five current sister cities will be represented with activities to complete:
In Amritsar, children will make a paper lantern for Diwali, the Festival of Lights. In Bucheon, the craft will consist of coloring and wearing a tradition mask, like those used in Korean dances. Travelers to Cixi can practice calligraphy, writing the Chinese characters for words like peace, love or friendship. In Querétaro, paper flowers, like those used to decorate for fiestas, will be made. And in Wakayama, children will learn to fold an origami samurai helmet that they can wear or fold a paper crane to add to a peace garland.
Each station will also feature more information about each activity and its history.
There will also be food including booths serving Indian and Korean foods, churros and street corn, chile verde mac ‘n’ cheese from Brookside Market and tacos and more from Ben Paca Mexican Grill.
Organizers hope for a big turnout on Saturday, enough that will be excited for future festivals celebrating our sister cities and sharing of our cultures.
Gonzales said, "I hope the community comes out and sees what the city has built."
