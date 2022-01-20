Get in on growing movement at Apple Core's Community Day

Ready to get your hands dirty this weekend? Apple Core Project will host a Community Day on Saturday at its Grace Street Garden, inviting the public to learn how they can help.
And that work can start right away with some basic maintenance, said Apple Core Project vice president and treasurer Jaclyn Allen.
"There are enough weeds to keep us busy," she said. "They grow quickly with the abundance of rain we’ve had.
"Along with weeding, we're basically getting the rows and garden site ready again. We'll plant a couple of trees."
The east Bakersfield garden is located in a lot near the Capistrano Community for Women Facility, which is run by Bakersfield Recovery Services, a nonprofit organization that provides residential treatment to men and women struggling with substance abuse.
Allen said those staying at the facility have been able to enjoy the garden with classes on nutrition and gardening offered.
After a good start in 2019, the pandemic slowed the volunteer effort at the garden, so Allen said they're hoping to ramp up efforts at the garden and other community projects.
Whitnie Felkins was recently hired as project coordinator and will be overseeing Apple Core's long list of goals for 2022.
Apple Core is involved in a number of efforts including the community outreach held the third Thursday of the month in David Nelson Pocket Park ("They've revolutionized the drive-thru distribution," Allen said of Children First's efforts); their own distribution held the fourth Wednesday of the month at 531 Knotts St.; and Kern Kringle, a Christmas Eve event in which resources, children’s gifts and home-cooked meals are given to community members.
Each holiday season, Apple Core also sells blankets with a donation of one blanket from each purchase going to aid those in the community. This year, blankets were donated to a senior facility and the emancipated youth of Kern County Network for Children's Dream Center.
Allen said even if people don't want to pitch in at the garden (or cleanup of the surrounding area), they can come out Saturday to find out about other upcoming projects and get on a volunteer list.
"It's hard to guess how many volunteers we need," Allen said. "I say the more the merrier. I deal with chaos as it comes."
Community Day will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the garden, 610 Grace St.
For more on Apple Core Project, visit its website at applecoreprojectinc.com or its social media pages on Facebook (facebook.com/AppleCoreProjectInc) or Instagram (@applecoreproject).