If you're not busy shopping, headed to Christmas parties or school pageants, you might be seeking some other form of holiday fun. Here are highlights this week.
Thursday
Kick off the weekend early with The Colors of Christmas, a free event featuring a live Nativity scene, music, art gallery and Santa's workshop with camel rides, photos with Santa and more (6 p.m.) at Bakersfield Christian High School, 12775 Stockdale Highway. Guitar Masters is ready to rock with Christmas with the Cranktones at 7 p.m. at Buck Owens' Crystal Palace, 2800 Buck Owens Blvd. Tickets are $60 at vallitix.com. Enjoy the Great Russian Nutcracker, presented by the Moscow Ballet, at 7:30 p.m., Fox Theater, 2001 H St. Tickets range from $23-$175 at ticketfly.com.
Music lovers can take in the latest in the free Advent Organ Concert Series, with live organ music, at 12:15 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 1705 17th St. The fourth annual North High School Winter Collage offers an evening of holiday choral music at 7 p.m., Bakersfield College, Performing Arts Center, Indoor Theater, 1801 Panorama Drive. Tickets range from $3-$5.
Take in the heartwarming romance of "She Loves Me" at 8 p.m. Thursday (additional shows Friday and Saturday) at The Empty Space, 706 Oak St. Tickets, ranging from $10-$60, are available at esonline.org. Celebrate with a star (and guests) with "An Amy Adams Christmas," running 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Wednesday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Stars Theatre Restaurant, 1931 Chester Ave. Tickets range from $25-$70 at bmtstars.com.
And don't forget the ongoing daily holiday fun: Christmas Town, with laser tag, bounce houses, a sledding hill and more, opens daily at 5:30 p.m. through Dec. 31 at Kern County Museum, Pioneer Village, 3801 Chester Ave. Admission is $20. Take part in Christmas on the Farm with "sleigh" hay rides, super slides, corn cannons, crafts and more. Fun starts daily at 8 a.m. through Jan. 7 at Murray Family Farm, 6700 General Beale Road. Admission ranges from $4.99-$10.99. More details at murrayfamilyfarms.org. Experience more than 3 million lights in the displays at HolidayLights at CALM, which opens at 5:30 p.m. daily through Jan. 5 at the California Living Museum, 10500 Alfred Harrell Highway. Admission ranges from $10-$12. More details at calmzoo.org. Also note that all theses attractions are closed Dec. 25 (and Christmas Town is also closed Dec. 24).
Friday
Beale Memorial Library is hosting an offsite Storytime Cafe with winter stories, songs and crafts at Blue Oak Coffee Roasting, 1717 20th St. The free event runs from 9-10 a.m. Revisit the past of "A Coney Island Christmas," running 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at Bakersfield Community Theatre, 2400 S. Chester Ave. Tickets range from $10-$16, available at bctstage.org. Will Ebenezer Scrooge be saved? Find out in “A Christmas Carol," performed 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at Ovation Theatre, 4311 19th St. Tickets range from $30 to $35, available at theovationtheatre.com.
Enjoy a free performance for the Goldenaires annual Christmas Concert at 7 p.m., Bethany Lutheran Church, 900 Day Ave. Head to the mountains for music for the free Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra Holiday Concert at 7 p.m. at Country Oaks Baptist Church, 20915 Schout Road. More information at tehachapiorchestra.com. Experience a Walk Through Bethlehem at Hillcrest Seventh-day Adventist Church, 2801 Bernard St., being held 5 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For more on the free event, visit hillcrest.adventistfaith.org/walk-through-bethlehem.
Don your Rudolph best for the Bakersfield Ugly Sweater Pub Crawl, featuring a sweater contest, games, raffles and caroling. Revelers 21 and over are welcome to start the fun at 5:30 p.m. at Riley's Tavern, 1523 19th St., and continue to other downtown bars. Tickets are $12 at dothecrawl.com.
Saturday
Chow down with the jolly ol' elf for Breakfast with Santa, which also includes music and gifts to take home. The fun starts at 9 a.m. at Stockdale Affairs Event Center, 201 New Stine Road, Suite 350. Tickets are $9.95 to $13.95 and an RSVP is required by calling 832-2500. Make Christmas treats and crafts and talk with Santa at a Lori Brock Christmas at 1 p.m. at the Kern County Museum's Lori Brock Discovery Center, 3801 Chester Ave. Admission ranges from $5 to $10 and includes access to the whole museum. Families can head to the Holiday Toy Giveaway for photos with Santa and a free toy per child. The event starts at 9 a.m., Vallarta Supermarket, 2705 S. H St. Call 818-898-0088, ext. 1224 for more information.
Join in on the first Backyard Boogie Car Club Toy Drive at 11 a.m. at Quality Inn and Suites, 4500 Buck Owens Blvd. Entry is a new unwrapped toy. Call 432-9564 for more details.
Venture into the canyon for Christmas in Kernville at 4 p.m. Saturday and 5 p.m. Wednesday. Circle Park, 11447 Kernville Road, becomes Santa's village. While in town, also stop in for the Kern River Valley Art Association Christmas Party and Art Opening featuring a potluck and Louise Camille's "Faces of Love" art show. The party starts at 4 p.m. at Kernville History Museum, 67 Big Blue Road.
Vote for your favorite tree during Christmas at the Depot and 10th annual Christmas Tree Display. The Shafter Depot Museum, 150 Central Valley Highway, opens at 10 a.m.
Sunday
Let's all go to the movies for the "Jim Henson's Holiday Special." Showtimes are at 1 and 4 p.m. at Edwards Bakersfield Stadium 14, 9000 Ming Ave. Admission ranges from $10 to $12.50. Head Home for the Holidays with the Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra for its 3 p.m. show at Rabobank Theater, 1001 Truxtun Ave. Admission ranges from $20 to $45, available at AXS.com. Another Holiday Concert features the CSUB Singers, concert band and jazz collective for an annual holiday performance, 3 p.m., Cal State Bakersfield, Dore Theatre, 9001 Stockdale Highway. Admission is $7 to $12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.