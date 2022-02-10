Get hearts racing with these Valentine's Day ideas

Recently, we offered some dining out options in honor of Valentine's Day. Suffice it to say, it may be slimmer pickings now to still book reservations.
If you're looking beyond the food, here are a few ideas for fun and surprises this weekend. And we'll never let on that you didn't plan further ahead.
Sips with your sweetheart: Start your evening (or wrap it up) at Tiki-Ko's basement bar The Sinking Ship (1927 K St.), which will be open from 5:30 to 11 p.m. with its tiki favorites as well as a brand-new drink for two in a mug you can take home. Commemorate the moment with a photo courtesy of Photo Booth Rentals by Riki.
Foxtail Lounge (2030 Chester Ave., Suite B) in downtown Bakersfield is also taking reservations for Valentine's Day from 6 p.m. to midnight. Call 661-742-1070, email info@foxtailbakersfield.com or message via Instagram (@foxtailbakersfield) for reservations.
Get on your bikes and ride: Bakersfield Bike Rentals is offering Valentine's Day Weekend Date Rides on Saturday and Monday. Options range from the simplest package ($15) that includes bike reservation and a rose for your special someone to deluxe options ($85 to $100) that also include a charcuterie box and either six chocolate-covered strawberries or a chocolate breakable heart. Book a ride via the business's Instagram (@bakersfieldbikerentals).
Boot-scootin' tunes: The Soda Crackers, known for playing western swing and honky tonk classic, has two shows this weekend. The first is from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at the Pour House Bar & Grill (4041 Fruitvale Ave), where you can also enjoy dinner from chef Lino Gonzalez. Those up for a quick trip, can head to the Taft Moose Lodge (205 N. Tenth St. in Taft) on Saturday where the band will play from 7 to 11 p.m.
Anti-COVID Cupid: Kern Behavioral Health & Recovery Services (2001 28th St.) is hosting a Get Shot by Cupid for COVID clinic for vaccinations, booster and COVID testing from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday. The first 50 couples to attend will receive free surprise date night tickets.
Sly like a Fox: The Fox Theater ( 2001 H St.) has a few options for date night this weekend or beyond. Comedy lovers can head out to Brad Williams' show on Saturday. Doors open at 7 p.m. with the comedian's performance at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $25 to $35.
Fans of classic films can take in a screening Monday of "Pillow Talk," the 1959 film about an interior decorator (Doris Day) and a playboy songwriter (Cary Grant) who size each other up while sharing a telephone party line. Doors open at 6 p.m., show is at 7 p.m. Tickets are $5; students and military members with ID can redeem a buy one, get one free on tickets the night of the show.
Tickets can be purchased at axs.com, by calling 661-324-1369, or at the Fox box office from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays.
Looking to buy a gift for a music lover? The Fox is offering a 50% discount this weekend on select seats to the Pink Floyd tribute band Brit Floyd's show on June 25 or the Oingo Boingo Former Members performance on June 3.
Use code "VDAY" now through Tuesday at 10 p.m. to take advantage of these Valentine's Day specials on a pair of tickets. The offer is only available online only and is not valid on previously purchased tickets.
Snag some free flowers: Last-minute shoppers may benefit from their procrastination if they head out to the Outlets at Tejon on Saturday. Starting at 11 a.m., shoppers can pick up a free floral bouquet while supplies last at the breezeway near the Coach store.
Shoppers who spend $50 at any of the 40-plus outlet retailers can also receive a free $15 gift card to use toward gas, food and convenience stores at the Oasis on I-5. The offer is also good for purchases of gas and food at the Oasis on your way to the shopping center. Submit your receipt of $50 or more at guest services (Suite 170).
The Outlets at Tejon is located off Interstate 5, just south of the Highway 99 interchange at the base of the Grapevine. Coming from Bakersfield, exit the freeway at Laval Road — East (Exit 219-A).