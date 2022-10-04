Get head start on holiday shopping at Village Flea

With many of us ready to embrace fall and the upcoming holiday season, Village Flea is here to help us find the decor to match.
The open-air market, held in the spring and fall at the Kern County Museum, has become a popular gathering for collectors as well as those looking to enjoy a nice family-friendly outing.
"The weather is starting to turn and it is magical," Brenna Charatsaris, the museum's events director, said of the fall event. (Those not thrilled by Sunday's forecast in the low 90s can always start shopping in the morning at 8 a.m.)
"The whole village is open. ... The transportation exhibit will be open. And we will be selling beer and wine in our new Pyrenees Bakery building."
Charatsaris said the biggest difference between the spring and fall events is the focus of shoppers, who definitely plan for the holidays, starting with Halloween, at the fall market.
"People are shopping for the holidays — holiday goods, wreaths and things for Christmas, fall decor and Halloween. People are shopping for gifts, less for themselves and more for others."
More than 50 vendors are set to take part, offering vintage and antique furniture and artwork, estate and costume jewelry, glass, porcelain, ceramics, curiosities, books, magazines, vinyl records, gadgets and kitchen items, vintage clothing and more.
Among the handmade goods also for sale, Charatsaris said there will be plenty of self-care products.
"We'll have body scrubs and body washes and candles. They can be a little treat for the individual doing the shopping."
Vendors include Velvet Vintage, 3 Cat Collectibles (antiques) and A Cactus Moon (selling cactus, succulent and California native plants).
Fan favorite Junk-Atique will also return, Charatsaris said.
"They'll be in front of the general store. They have a little bit of everything, lots of vintage, antiques, frames and lamps."
In Your Wildest Dreams Consignment & Antiques, whose owner Dixie Brewer helps coordinate event vendors, will also have a large presence at the market.
"They set up all their Halloween costumes and decor. They will have a selfie station, too, with a skeleton sitting on a bench right in front of where they are."
New this time, the museum will have its own selfie station, a setup with a vintage truck, pumpkins and a "beautiful eucalyptus fall wreath."
"We hope everybody stops by when they get there and when they exit with their great purchases."
(Guests can tag photos with the hashtag #Ilovevillageflea on social media.)
The day will also include plenty to sustain shoppers with food from Big Al’s BBQ, Poppi’s Pastrami and Carnie Kettle Corn (which sells more than the sweet treat) as well as shaved ice from Kona Ice and coffee from Brewed Awakening.
Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.