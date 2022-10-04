 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Get head start on holiday shopping at Village Flea

With many of us ready to embrace fall and the upcoming holiday season, Village Flea is here to help us find the decor to match.

The open-air market, held in the spring and fall at the Kern County Museum, has become a popular gathering for collectors as well as those looking to enjoy a nice family-friendly outing.

Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.

Coronavirus Cases