Holiday shopping should be on everyone's to-do list and The Market at Seven Oaks Business Park is here to help with a holiday market on Saturday.
More than 40 local vendors will take part in the event that will also feature an appearance from Santa and the Bakersfield Condors.
Food vendors include Countryside Market & Restaurants, Curbside Kitchen, Michaelangelo Wood Fired Pizza, Asada Grill, Sequoia Sandwich Co., Luvspun (artisanal cotton candy), Bliss Cookie Dough and Kona Ice of Central Bakersfield.
Check out all the gift options from merchants including Lou + Lola, Olivedale Farms, Pepper Delight, Redhouse Beef, KR Woodworks, Rylee Ann’s Mobile Boutique, Pure Sourdough Kitchen, Cottage Arts, B&D Creations, Izzy And Jo’s Pretty Little Melts, Nanette Art + Design, Penny Pet and many more.
The market will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 4521 Buena Vista Road.
Bakersfield Condors will make an appearance at 10:30 a.m. and children can meet Santa between noon and 2 p.m. Houchin Community Blood Bank will also hold a blood drive on site during the event.
