The theme of this year's Bakersfield Amazing Race might be Hollywood, but unlike those Tinseltown actors, all of these teams do their own stunts. There will be no doubles to call in when it's time to complete a silly physical challenge.
The annual race, a fundraiser for Stewards, will return downtown on Saturday for its seventh year. Combining elements of a scavenger hunt, obstacle course, trivia quiz and 5K, it's not like any other event in town.
"It tests both your brain and your brawn," said Nick Gonzalez, the event's organizer. "You don't know which you're going to have to use at any given point."
Like with previous years, the fun will kick off with an opening ceremony in Wall Street Alley, where the race will start and finish. Details on what will happen at the opening ceremony is, as usual, being kept under wraps.
"We're looking to do something lively and entertaining," Gonzalez said. "We want to do something that hypes up the crowd and gets them going."
Once the teams (made up of two to four people) get their set of clues, they will have to decipher them to figure out where to go. At the locations — all downtown businesses and organizations — teams will have to complete various physical challenges.
Gonzalez naturally couldn't share any of this year's locations, clues or challenges but offered a few examples from past races, so participants have a better idea of what to expect. Last year's challenges included shaving a balloon without popping it at the Blackboard Barber Shop and roaming through a sea of balloons to find their team number at Stewards. Another challenges was held at the Beale Library, where teams had to match famous opening lines with their classic novels and then find that book in the library.
Getting downtown businesses to participate hasn't been too hard, especially as the race gets more well known each year. Many are now reaching out to participate before being asked.
"A lot of businesses want to come up with their own game," Gonzalez said, adding that they make his job easier when they do so. "Some already have great ideas. We sort of collaborate with them to make sure it meets safety standards, is fun and exciting, and that it's challenging enough but not too challenging."
To win the $400 first-place prize, teams will have to be both fast and clever, not only completing all the clues and challenges but racing from one to the next quickly.
Many teams get competitive in another way: the costume contest, which has a $200 prize. Teams often register with fun names, which might just hint at what they'll be wearing. Gonzalez pointed out that so far, there are a few teams that might have a natural rivalry: the two unicorn-themed teams and the three Spice Girls teams.
"Twenty percent of all racers are really in it to win it," Gonzalez said. "We have people who focus on costume, maybe 40 or 50 percent. The rest are just there to try something new, have a good time and bond with friends and family."
Teams will also have a shot at the best social media photo, with a prize of five $15 gift cards to The BLVD, which includes access to laser tag and the arcade.
When the racers are finished, they can celebrate their accomplishment at an after party at the Padre Hotel's Prospect Lounge from 1 to 4 p.m. There, they can sip on two specialty drinks made just for the event: the Marilyn Monroe, a bourbon-based drink, and the Red Carpet Rita, a tequila-based drink. Proceeds from the drinks will go to Stewards.
Gonzalez said he is hoping for around 150 participants this year. The race typically gets between 30 and 50 teams, with around 40 so far this year. To help get more participants, the race has introduced a student discount.
"We weren't sure if the cost was a barrier," Gonzalez said. "We have at least one team that's all students."
The more people participate, the more money gets raised for Stewards. The event typically generates around $10,000 for the nonprofit, which helps people on disability or retirement incomes manage their finances.
The race also helps highlight downtown businesses, some people might not know about even if they live or work in the area.
"It's a super fun event," Gonzalez said. "It's basically like you're a kid in this whole new urban landscape. It gives you so much joy as an adult. (It shows) that you can still have fun. That's the biggest thing: It's really fun."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.