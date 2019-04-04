There may be April showers this First Friday but let that deter you from having a good time. With lots of art and activities, go out and be a part of the downtown scene.
Enjoy a blast from the not-so-distant past with the '90s Art Show at Bubble Pop Gallery. Twenty-five artists will display their work in the show paying tribute to the pop culture of the 1990s including "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," "Clueless," "Fight Club," "Boy Meets World," "Titanic" and more.
Attendees can meet '90s character designer legend Len Smith, who has work in the show, as well as fellow artists Nate Parrish and Caroline McArthur.
DJ Crazy Cruz will play hits from the '90s and Paleta Company will keep everyone chill out with its frozen treats.
The show is from 5 to 9 p.m. in the east lobby of the Fox Theater, 2007 H St.
If you miss the show Friday, head over to Temblor Brewing Co. (3200 Buck Owens Blvd.) where the work will be on display starting Sunday.
Head back further in time with the punk rock of the '70s and '80s courtesy of local tribute band Cholo Biafra. The group, which includes two Californian freelancers — Matt Munoz on vocals and Cesareo Garasa on drums — will play a First Friday Micro Fest outside the Eye Street Micro Market, 1921 Eye St., from 5 to 8 p.m.
The band belting out classic punk rock from The Clash, Dead Kennedys, Black Flag and more also features Salvador Galindo and Marc DeLeon on guitars.
At the Bakersfield Art Association Art Center, Vicki Meadows will display her work in "European Influence."
The self-taught artist favors a realistic style, working in acrylics, but she is a fan of Monet and other impressionists. She drew and painted for years as a child, taking a 40-plus-year break to raise her two children. After being asked to paint a piece for an auction for the Michael J. Fox Foundation, she returned to her passion.
A reception will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at the BAA Art Center, 1607 19th St. Meadows' work will remain up through April.
Over at Dagny's Coffee Co., the BAA is also hosting an exhibit of floral works by Korean painter Mi Okh. The amateur artist has developed her skills through private lessons, and art classes at Bakersfield College and the art center. She also has work on display at the art center.
Meet the artist from 6 to 8 p.m. at Dagny's, 1600 20th St.
And finally Locale Farm to Table is getting crafty. The eatery paired with local artisan Roots Macrame for a craft night. Tickets are sold out for the earring making but you can still get in on the macrame keychains.
Tickets are $25 and include food from the grazing table. For those who just want to snack, there is a $15 ticket for food only. Purchase tickets at Locale, 1723 18th St. or at localefarmtotable.com (plus $2 fee). Any remaining tickets will be available at the door for $30 for craft, $20 for food alone.
Cocktails and mocktails will be sold and there will be live music by Kelsey Celeste.
The evening runs from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Locale.
