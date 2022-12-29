Get active for New Year's Day

Everyone talks about New Year's Eve but what's on tap for the first day of 2023?
If you're not exhausted or nursing a holiday hangover, here are a few ideas for how to kick off the new year.
Cyclists will have a special opportunity for a New Year's Bike Ride to view the Holiday Lights at the California Living Museum.
The popular annual drive-thru event wraps up Saturday for motorists but stays open one final day for a ride-thru experience.
Organized with the help of Bike Bakersfield, the event is a thank-you of sorts to local riders whose plans to use the bike path in the area were derailed during the run of HolidayLights.
Cyclists check in at Hart Park, west of CALM on Alfred Harrell Highway, between 4 and 4:45 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $10 per rider.
Participants will need to sign a liability waiver in advance of the ride.
Bike Bakersfield advises that riders should be comfortable on terrain that is a mixture of pavement, gravel, dirt and sand, and that some leaf buildup on the path can be a slipping hazard.
Cyclists are encouraged to make sure their bikes are ready for the ride and should consider wearing headlamps and helmets and dressing warmly.
Working bike lights (white in front, red in back) are required by law.
The ride will run from 4:45 to 6 p.m., and the bike path closes at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
Readers will know that the best-known local event for Jan. 1 is the Polar Bear Plunge.
While most people are ready to leave any shocks behind in 2022, there's a big one on tap to start off 2023.
Held at the McMurtrey Aquatic Center, the event encourages participants to jump or slide into the pool for a 25-yard swim.
Swimmers can warm up with free hot chocolate after emerging from the water.
To take part, you must be 7 years old or older and at least 48 inches tall.
Swimsuits must be worn to participate; no wetsuits, T-shirts, pants or water shoes will be allowed.
Day-of registration runs from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., with the event starting at 11 a.m. Sunday at the aquatic center, 1325 Q St.
Cost to sign up the day of the event is $5. Sweatshirts ($30 for adults, $25 for youths) may be available in limited quantities.
For more information, call 661-852-7430.
Finally, if you want to focus on your mind and body in 2023, consider the New Year Intention Setting Workshop in downtown Bakersfield.
The event starts at Happy Whole You, a wellness center that offers therapies to help increase brain function and decrease inflammation in the body.
Shop owner Anne Marie Frank will lead attendees through a breathwork session with guided meditation starting at 9:25 a.m.
After the session, everyone will walk down G Street to Locale Farm to Table where 502 Coffee Co. will offer a coffee tasting featuring its Guatemalan coffee blends.
Next up, attendees will work on intention setting with Frank and Heather Laganelli of Locale.
Those intentions will factor into vision boards that participants will build before breaking for a light lunch from the restaurant.
During the vision board and lunch portion of the workshop, Crimson Skye will provide music to inspire.
Attendees are encouraged to wear comfortable, low-impact workout or yoga attire and to bring your yoga mat and an open mind.
The workshop runs from 9:15 a.m. to 2 p.m., starting at Happy Whole You, 2001 G St.
Cost for the workshop is $125 per person, which includes coffee, lunch, sessions and materials for board.
Visit localefarmtotable.square.site to purchase tickets.