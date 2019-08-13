They say a picture is worth a thousand words. Perhaps that’s why so many successful authors find inspiration for their writing through vivid dreams, the beauty of nature or from the visual arts.
Poet and teacher Catherine Abbey Hodges will be coming to Bakersfield to demonstrate how this process works. Local writers and would-be authors are invited to join Hodges at the next Writers of Kern meeting on Saturday where they will participate in a writing craft workshop featuring the art of Georgia O’Keeffe. Referred to as the “Mother of American modernism,” O’Keeffe is renowned especially for her paintings of New Mexico landscapes and lush close-ups of flowers.
With exercises inspired by O’Keeffe’s works, participants will have the opportunity to find inspiration for their own stories and characters. Whatever your genre, whether you write memoir, poetry, fiction or nonfiction, this presentation will benefit all writers with its emphasis on “the act and process of seeing, idea-sourcing, and the generative power of juxtapositions,” said Hodges.
Catherine teaches language arts at Porterville College, serves as a teacher-consultant for the San Joaquin Valley Writing Project and is a founding member of the Tulare County Poet Project. In addition to the books she has published, her poetry appears in The Southern Review, Tar River Poetry, Miramar, The American Journal of Poetry, Connotation Press, Cider Press Review, SWWIM, Chicago Quarterly Review, The Writer’s Almanac and elsewhere. She was recently awarded the 2015 Barry Spacks Poetry Prize from Gunpowder Press and has been nominated for Pushcarts as well as Best of the Net.
Don’t miss this opportunity to discover new sources of creative inspiration! Invite a friend and come prepared with a notebook to capture your fresh ideas.
— Susan Baker is a member of the Writers of Kern.
