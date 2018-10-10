A new pop-up event in Bakersfield is all about the strange and unusual, full of objects the curious among us won't want to ignore.
George the Giant's Strange Museum of Oddities & Wonders opens on Friday for two weekends at the open space next to the Fox Theater, where the Bubble Pop Gallery has had pop culture art events in recent months. This time, though, the exhibitions will elicit a different kind of reaction.
Put on by actor and performance artist George McArthur, the museum will include everything from two-headed animals, fairies and a chupacabra to possibly haunted objects and even a blood painting. McArthur isn't out to convince anyone that his items are real but will let guests decide for themselves.
"I'm a big believer in storytelling," said George McArthur, the man behind the museum. "If the story is right, it doesn't matter if it's true."
Putting together the museum has been a stressful and rewarding experience, but more than anything, it's a major bucket list item about to be completed.
"What it is is a labor of love and stupid," McArthur said. "I've been collecting this stuff, in boxes at my house, for years. I dreamed of doing a museum."
McArthur's original goal was a permanent location but as he looked at storefront prices he realized he wouldn't be able to do so. With the success of other pop-up events, like the Museum of Ice Cream in Los Angeles and Bubble Pop here in town — and the support of his wife, Stacie — McArthur decided that was the way to make his oddities museum a reality.
"It will be there for a short time and leave," McArthur said. "What a pop-up is is, basically, it comes into town like a dark carnival and then it leaves like a dark carnival."
That comparison is especially apt for what McArthur, born and raised in Bakersfield, is putting on here.
Anyone with pediophobia — a fear of dolls — might want to avoid one exhibit at the museum: Little Donnie, a ventriloquist figure ("not a dummy," McArthur said, out of respect for Donnie's preference) who may or may not have some "spiritual capabilities," McArthur said.
Without spoiling too much of his story, let's just say Donnie's first owners treated him as their own child. McArthur's friend bought him at an estate sale and things were fine until he had a kid, of whom he felt Donnie was jealous. Now, he belongs to McArthur, who said his dog really doesn't like the figure.
Of the other interesting objects, which also includes a Fiji mermaid, McArthur said the believers will probably believe their authenticity and the skeptics won't, and that's fine.
"I don't know if it's real or not," he said of the items. "I just know it was interesting enough for me to get it. ... I tell people it's all your own perspective."
But it's not all scary and mythical stuff: McArthur has a fondness for abnormal animals, including a two-headed duck he calls Mickey and Minnie.
"I like nature's mishaps," he said. "I don't like to say 'mistakes.'"
The museum will also include an "ego section," he said, with items from McArthur's career, including a role in the 2003 film "Big Fish" and his appearance on "America's Got Talent," where he showed off his sideshow talents in season three.
There will also be a local history section, with items like Merle Haggard's guitar and a piece of the original Bakersfield sign expected to be on display. Most of the items in the Bakersfield section, as well as a few of the oddities, are borrowed from friends for the museum.
"I'm trying to have a little bit of everything so everyone can have a good time," McArthur said.
Admission is $5 but those who get tickets early online have the option to add a guided tour for another $5. On the tour, McArthur will share stories about the items beyond what's written on their description cards.
"All the money goes to helping bring this back again and buy more stuff," he said, adding that one item on his wish-list is a Victorian mourning hair wreath, which usually goes for hundreds of dollars.
Don't expect McArthur to gather a crowd and pass up the opportunity to show off a few of his own tricks. He said he will be doing some live entertainment and expects some of his friends (including a bearded lady) to perform too.
Now that McArthur has warmed to the pop-up museum concept, he hopes to bring this collection to other cities as a limited engagement event. He would like to do the museum locally once or twice a year.
Since it's a first-time event, McArthur didn't know how many people to expect, initially hoping for around 600 people over the course of its run before friends told him he would probably be seeing that many people in one day.
There's no age limit for the museum but McArthur said people should use their own judgment when deciding whether to bring kids. If they scare easy, it might be best for them to stay home.
"I don't want to cause nightmares," he said. "I want to cause wonder."
McArthur did assuage one fear people might have.
"(It's) not a haunt, not a maze," he said. "Everything stays in their containers. Nothing jumps out."
