George Lopez returns to Mechanics Bank Theater on March 19

Bakersfield is ready to say ""OMG Hi!" to performer George Lopez who will bring his comedy tour of the same name to Mechanics Bank Theater on March 19.
The multi-faceted Lopez has made his mark in television, film, standup comedy and late-night television.
His Netflix original comedy special "We'll Do It For Half" premiered over the summer.
In film, he was last seen in the crime thriller "The Tax Collector" with Shia LaBeouf and Lana Parrilla, and he stars in the upcoming "Walking with Herb" opposite Edward James Olmos and Mary McDonnell.
He's also voiced many animated characters in films including Zook in "Gnome Alone," Rafael in "Rio" and "Rio 2," Thurman in "Escape from Planet Earth," Grouchy Smurf in "The Smurfs" and its sequel, and the titular character in all three "The Beverly Hills Chihuahua" films.
The focus of the award-winning documentary "Brown is the New Green: George Lopez and the American Dream," the performer has also told his own story in the 2004 autobiography, "Why You Crying?," which made the top 20 of The New York Times Bestsellers List, and the 2013 follow-up, "I'm Not Gonna Lie And Other Lies You Tell When You Turn 50."
Doors open at 7 p.m., the show is at 8 p.m. at the theater, 1001 Truxtun Ave.
Tickets, ranging from $44.50 to $64.50, go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday or use code "OMGHI" for presale tickets now at axs.com or at the box office starting Friday.