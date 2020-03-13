The Genealogy Room is closing at Beale Memorial Library until May amid concerns about COVID-19. The decision was made by the Kern County Genealogical Society, whose volunteers staff the room.
Scheduled KCGS programming is also canceled for March and April including “Finding Your Roots” and “Genealogy Treasures Tour” (both on Mondays), “Cluster Research — Who Is Your Fan Club?” (March 17), “How to Research Your Mexican Ancestry” (on Fridays), “What is DNA and What Can DNA Tell You?” (April 2), “How to Read a Census and Find Your Ancestor” (April 9), “Using the Census to Learn About Your Family” (March 19 and April 16), “How DNA Can Help You Find Your Roots” (March 26 and April 23) and “Kern County Mexican Family Photos: Documenting History Through Facebook” (April 14).
The resource room is expected to reopen May 4, according to a Kern County Library news release. Other library-sponsored programming will continue as planned, with the exception of the "Visions of Warriors" film screening in April, which has been postponed.
For more information, visit kerngenealogical.org or kernlibrary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.