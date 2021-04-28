Gear up for Kern County Bike Month

Get on your bikes and ride: It's time again for Kern County Bike Month.
Each May, Bike Bakersfield, Kern Council of Governments and Kern County Public Works work with a coalition of active transportation partners for a month of events to get people out on two wheels.
The fun begins Saturday with the kick-off celebration from 10 to 11 a.m.. Local elected officials and bicycling clubs will take off for a ride of solidarity from Beach Park, 3400 21st St. to the Liberty Bell, Chester and Truxtun avenues.
On May 4, Bike Month celebrates a chance to support local organizations through Give Big Kern's day of giving. Bike Bakersfield, along with many other local groups are on Give Big Kern's website (givebigkern.org) collecting donations now through the big day.
A community swap meet will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 8 outside of Cafe Smitten, 909 18th St. Participants can set up their own table with their gear and parts to sell or trade.
After the swap ends, there will be a community cruise through downtown.
On May 19 from 6 to 9 p.m., the Ride of Silence will be held, starting at Cafe Smitten. Sponsored by Chain | Cohn | Stiles, the ride honors the lives lost to traffic violence, particularly those killed while bicycling on public roadways.
Whether you're still working from home or headed to the office, you can participate in Bike to Work Day on May 21. From 6 to 9 a.m., Bike Bakersfield and Kern Wheelmen will set up along the Kern River Parkway with refreshments for those riding to work (or taking a break from the Zoom meetings at the home office).
On May 22, an alley cat/on bike scavenger hunt will be held at 11 a.m. Not to be confused with the downtown bar, participants will meet at Bike Bakersfield's shop, 1708 Chester Ave., to kick off a race to reach checkpoints in downtown Bakersfield and the Kern River Parkway leading to Snider's Cyclery.
At the finish line, winners will be announced and prizes will be awarded. Everyone wins with food and drinks from local vendors as well as a BMX and skate jam.
Finally a full moon ride rounds out the month on May 26. Starting at 7 p.m. at Beach Park, riders will enjoy a community sunset cruise down the Kern River Parkway to Lengthwise Brewing at The Marketplace, 9000 Ming Ave., T-1.