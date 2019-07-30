The upcoming Garth Brooks concert at Buck Owens' Crystal Palace will be on Aug. 15, KUZZ announced today.
And if you want to go, tune in now.
Tickets are available exclusively through KUZZ and partner radio station The Bull 97.3. KUZZ already gave away two sets of tickets this morning, said Program Director Brent Michaels.
The station will name a Garth Brooks song, and listeners call into the studio line when it plays.
Tickets will be given away up until the day of the show, Michaels said. Other regional stations will also be giving away tickets, he said.
The concert is the second stop on Brook's Dive Bar Tour, which features seven stops at "dive bars" this summer. "Dive Bar" is one of Brook's latest singles, which feature Blake Shelton.
Brook's announced the Bakersfield stop in a Facebook Live video Monday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.