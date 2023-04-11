Garden Fest returns to BC with edible garden, much more

Returning for the first time since 2019, Garden Fest at Bakersfield College is back in a big way with a new edible education garden and a range of vendors and classes.
Lindsay Ono, a professor of horticulture at BC for 18 years, said there were significant challenges and obstacles to bringing back the free event set for Saturday in the parking lot off Mount Vernon Avenue near Panorama Drive. But he's simply grateful Garden Fest is back.
"It's always crazy," Ono said of the days leading up to the event. "But it's always fun."
The recent rain storms provided challenges with the edible garden, Ono said. In addition, the original area for Garden Fest was moved because of construction and renovation taking place from projects related to Measure J, the $502 million bond from 2016 that has allowed for improvements on the BC campus.
"This is our way of reaching out to the public, making them aware of all the benefits of Bakersfield College," said Ono, known to many as "The Plant Professor," from his days on KERN Radio. "It's open to our community. Organizations as well as different arts and crafts vendors will be there. We will have all sorts of club organizations and school departments. There will be a wide range of people."
There will be several interactive booths at the event, yet the edible education garden will be considered to be the main attraction. At the garden, which opened in November, there will be seminars, or as Ono described "short vignettes," taking place throughout the day.
Did you know that produce you buy from the grocery store can be regrown in your yard? Ono said it's possible and a class will feature that topic.
"It's going to be a variety of everything for home and garden," said Stacey Jischke, who helped organize the festival that she describes as a "fun fundraising event for the department."
Jischke is a BC Edible Education Garden expert, Ono said. The college's Environmental Horticulture program will be promoting credit and non-credit courses at Garden Fest, Jischke said.
"We have a variety of non-credit classes that are tailored around edible gardening, from learning how to start gardening to doing landscape construction within your garden," she said. "We have seven courses. Those are all free. You register as a student but it's non-credit so you don't necessarily get graded."
The courses begin in June, she added.
There seems to be more excitement surrounding the event because it's been on hiatus since 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic, Ono said.
Among the interactive booths, Zack's Big Trees and Nursery will direct a presentation on planting succulent bowls, Ono said.
There will also be a farmers market from Murray Family Farms, he said. Plants will also be for sale from the horticulture department, Jischke said.
BC's culinary department will have its Renegade Cook-Off, an on-the-spot cooking competition among pre-selected BC students who will use vegetables from the edible garden.
The event planners have seemingly included everything local related to garden, horticulture and agriculture. The Fachin Bees Honey company will be at the event, which is just as important as other local vendors.
"Honey is good for your allergies," Ono said. "The idea is you have honey that is harvested by the local bees and they capture the local pollen and that creates an immunity for the body. That helps you adjust to your area. That's the benefit of consuming local honey as opposed to out-of-the-area honey."