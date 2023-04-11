 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Garden Fest returns to BC with edible garden, much more

Returning for the first time since 2019, Garden Fest at Bakersfield College is back in a big way with a new edible education garden and a range of vendors and classes.

Lindsay Ono, a professor of horticulture at BC for 18 years, said there were significant challenges and obstacles to bringing back the free event set for Saturday in the parking lot off Mount Vernon Avenue near Panorama Drive. But he's simply grateful Garden Fest is back.

Tags

Recommended for you

Coronavirus Cases