Garden Fest returns to BC on April 15

After a four-year hiatus, Garden Fest is back at Bakersfield College.
The day that includes an open house, farmers market, vendors, entertainment and more will take place April 15 in BC's Renegade Park.
"The event started as a plant sale and grew into an annual community event," Lindsay Ono, an environmental horticulture instructor at Bakersfield College, said in a news release. "We have not been able to hold it since 2019 and are ecstatic to welcome back our friends and neighbors to celebrate spring and to visit the new gardens of Bakersfield College."
This year's theme is "Here We Grow Again," and the event will live up to it with additions including a beer and wine garden, food trucks and organic gardening including Bakersfield College's Edible Education Garden with a focus on health and wellness.
Seasoned green thumbs and novice gardeners alike will benefit from the returning Country Garden seminars with a variety of industry professionals providing valuable gardening information, water conservation and culinary tips.
More than 150 vendors will take part, offering gardening tips and products, wares for pets, cooking and outdoor leisure, arts, crafts, home decor and more!
Fresh fruits and vegetables, ripe and ready, will be sold at the farmers market.And leave cooking to the professionals with freshly prepared food from local food vendors, trucks and Bakersfield College's onsite restaurant, The Renegade Room.
Attendees can check out the new Peace Gardens, and families can enjoy the carnival, presented by BC student clubs and organizations, with games and prizes for kids of all ages.
Garden Fest will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 15 in Renegade Park on the southeast side of the Panorama campus, 1801 Panorama Drive. Admission and parking for this event are free.
Proceeds benefit the college's horticulture program. For more information and businesses, community organizations, artisans or food vendors interested in a vendor booth at Garden Fest, email gardenfest@bakersfieldcollege.edu.
