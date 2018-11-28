The Coors Grandstand Arena has seen plenty of equines but maybe not a show like the Gala of the Royal Horses, which will include majestic performances by a variety of breeds.
Horse trainer and rider extraordinaire Rene Gasser is bringing his production to Bakersfield for the first time, stopping at the Kern County Fairgrounds arena for two shows this weekend, one on Saturday and another on Sunday.
"What we have done with Gala of the Royal Horses is brought all the royal breeds of Europe together to show off the traditions," said Gasser, "including costumes, music and of course, what the horses were bred to do ... We also bring an entertainment aspect to it so we have something for everyone in this show."
As an example of what those horses can do, Gasser pointed to Lipizzaner horses doing the famous "airs above the ground" act, where the horse leaves the ground. That performance is "one of our biggest crowd pleasers," he said. Another is the Roman riding, where a rider comes out on two Friesian horses.
Between 10 and 15 horses will be in the Gala of the Royal Horses show, Gasser said. Other breeds include the Spanish Andalusian, Arabian breeds and the Quarter horse.
The Gala is just one show of many that Gasser and his team have put on. This one was previously only seen at famous riding schools in Vienna and Spain.
"Over the years, we have done many shows and we've taken audiences' favorites and combined them into a show that is entertaining, classical and also educational," Gasser said.
Horse riding and training runs in Gasser's family seven generations deep.
"Ever since I was a child I remember being with the horses and watching many trainers teach classical movements," he said. "As I got older, I decided I wanted to keep up the tradition of classical training and performing with these beautiful horses."
The family tradition continues, with Gasser's daughter, Gigi, also performing in the show, typically doing Roman riding.
Gasser said his favorite part of the show is seeing the audience's reactions and appreciation for the troupe's work.
"Horse lover or not, this is great entertainment for the whole family, and what better way to get together than to see a live show (on Bakersfield's) beautiful fairgrounds."
