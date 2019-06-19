When Greyson Franklin heard he was going to have to undergo chemotherapy again, he wasn't sad or scared.
The local 4-year-old didn't mind his first round of treatment, which finished just last year, because the staff at the Los Angeles hospital made it fun for him. The thought of round two didn't phase him, his grandfather Mark Woodward said.
The news wasn't so easy for Greyson's family. Though his prognosis is good, the return of his Langerhans cell histiocytosis comes with growing medical costs for his treatment and future surgeries.
That's why Mark and Robin Woodward wanted to help the Franklin family with Greyson's Gala, a fundraiser at the Kern County Fairgrounds on June 29.
"I came up with this idea and told a few people," said Mark Woodward. "Everybody has jumped on board and donated time and resources to make it happen."
Greyson, who is the middle child of Mark Woodward's daughter Katie Franklin and her husband Jason, was first diagnosed with LCH at 18 months old after a routine dental visit. There, his dentist found a sore in his mouth that wouldn't go away.
After extensive testing, Greyson was diagnosed with LCH, a rare autoimmune disease that causes cancerous lesions on and inside the body. Greyson had a tumor on his jaw and lesions on his gums and scalp.
A year of chemo later (and multiple trips back and forth to L.A.), Greyson was deemed cancer-free in April 2018, though he continued regular MRIs, X-rays and blood work. Earlier this year, his doctors found the cancer had returned, with another tumor in his sinus cavity and more lesions.
He is now about nine weeks into a planned 54 weeks of chemo, which he's taking "like a champ," Mark and Robin Woodward said.
"The doctors feel really good about his prognosis this time around," said Robin Woodward. "They told Katie once (LCH) recurs, it typically does not return again a third time."
When the Woodwards decided to put on a fundraiser for the Franklins, it was made a little easier since Mark Woodward, who sits on the board of a few local nonprofits, has experience with event planning.
"This is what we do for other people," said Mark Woodward, a project manager at Berry Petroleum. "So why not do one for Katie and Jason?"
Greyson's Gala, which is being sponsored by Bill Wright Toyota and Kern Schools Federal Credit Union, will be held in the fairgrounds' Harvest Hall. It will include dinner catered by Mossman's and an auction with items like Dodgers tickets and a trip to Mexico.
Also at the event will be some familiar faces (and costumes) from Hire A Hero So-Cal, a local group of cosplayers.
"We'll have a full team of superheroes there to make (Greyson) have a great night," Mark Woodward said.
The Woodwards said the event can accommodate about 150 people. They have no specific monetary goal. The Franklins also have a GoFundMe set up for them. It currently has about $3,300 of a $10,000 goal.
With ongoing chemotherapy and trips to Los Angeles, plus surgeries in Greyson's future, the Woodwards said they are trying to help with long-term relief for the Franklins.
"I come across families in need all the time," said Robin Woodward, who is the manager for Children's Miracle Network. "You never expect it's going to be your family."
