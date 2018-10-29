It seems safe to say that comedian Gabriel Iglesias likes Bakersfield, and that the feeling is mutual. After filming his first comedy special here in 2007, he keeps returning and Bakersfield keeps showing up.
Now, the comedian is returning to town on Feb. 15, for a performance at the Rabobank Arena as part of his new "Beyond the Fluffy" world tour.
Tickets go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. at the Rabobank Arena box office or online at axs.com or fluffyguy.com.
In addition to his stand-up comedy specials, Iglesias has also been seen in several roles on TV and in movies, including "Magic Mike" and "Coco."
Next year, fans will be able to check out his Netflix sitcom "Mr. Iglesias," where the comedian stars as a high school teacher working at his alma mater and helping misfit students. Iglesias also has two stand-up specials in the works for the streaming service.
