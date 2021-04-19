Gabriel Iglesias bringing laughs back to Mechanics Bank Arena on Nov. 28

Comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias is heading back to Bakersfield, bringing his "Beyond The Fluffy World Tour: Go Big or Go Home" to Mechanics Bank Arena on Nov. 28.
Iglesias and Bakersfield are fast friends, ever since the comedian filmed his first comedy special here in 2007. He last performed locally in 2019.
“There is still no greater thrill for me than to perform stand-up live, I’m so excited for this tour and to reconnect with all my fans, it’s going to be Fluffy-licious,” Iglesias said of his tour in a news release.
Iglesias will voice the character of Speedy Gonzales in the highly anticipated film "Space Jam: A New Legacy," which will be in theaters and streaming on HBO MAX July 16.
He is also the star and executive producer of the Netflix comedy series "Mr. Iglesias" and the host of Nickelodeon’s new comedic competition show, "Unleashed." His most recent comedy special, "One Show Fits All," is streaming worldwide on Netflix.
Iglesias' tour stop will be held at 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28 at Mechanics Bank Arena, 1001 Truxtun Ave. Tickets can be purchased starting at 10 a.m. Friday at Fluffyguy.com.