Fundraiser events to aid Honor Flight Kern County

Honor flight fundraisers

A veteran on Honor Flight Kern County returns home to Meadows Field on April 20.

 Rod Thornburg / For The Californian

Last week, nearly 100 local veterans returned from the latest Honor Flight Kern County trip.

Since 2012, nearly 2,000 Kern veterans, from conflicts ranging from World War II to the Cold War, have taken part in visits to Washington, D.C., with the organization that offers them the trip free of charge.

Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.

