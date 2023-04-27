Fundraiser events to aid Honor Flight Kern County

Last week, nearly 100 local veterans returned from the latest Honor Flight Kern County trip.
Since 2012, nearly 2,000 Kern veterans, from conflicts ranging from World War II to the Cold War, have taken part in visits to Washington, D.C., with the organization that offers them the trip free of charge.
But the cost of two charter flights a year adds up, and the organization that relies entirely on community donations is looking to raise funds with some upcoming events.
On Saturday, it will take part in the Honor Flight Kern County Cornhole Classic. Put on by The MOB, a local cornhole group, the event at Crusader Brewing will include a tournament, music and a 50/50 airmail raffle.
Admission is free for spectators, $80 for competitors on the social level and $100 for advanced players. There is an 80% payout for the advanced contest and 60% payout for the lower level.
Player check-in is at 10 a.m. and "bags fly" at 11 a.m. for the tournament that runs until 2 p.m. at the veteran-owned brewery, 5880 District Blvd., Suite 18.
Call JJ with The MOB (Making Others Better) at 661-330-7704 to register or find the tournament on Scoreholio.com.
If you're more adept with a bingo dauber than a beanbag, check out Honor Flight's Bingo & Beers, coming May 15 to Temblor Brewing Co.
The brewery holds the free event to benefit local charities on the first and third Monday of the month.
Bring your daubers, press your luck and aim for a bingo. Enjoy some beers while playing and make sure you have a designated driver.
The event will include a raffle and prizes to aid the organization.
Games run from 7 to 9 p.m. May 15 at the brewery, 3200 Buck Owens Blvd., Suite 200.
And if you'd rather leave the games to someone else, head to the May the 4th Be With Mom Fundraiser being held next week at Sugardaddy's.
Enjoy an evening of shopping, snacks, raffles and socializing from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. May 4 at the boutique, 5512 Stockdale Highway.
Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.