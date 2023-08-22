Jill Thayer, former Bakersfield resident and author of "Sojourns: 100 Trails of Enlightenment - Inspired by the California Central Coast," will be the guest speaker at Thursday's Wine & Words at the Padre Hotel.
The event, which will also include a selection of wine and generous hors d'oeuvres, is a fundraiser for the Kern Literacy Council.
During her years in Bakersfield, Thayer was a fixture in Bakersfield's art scene, operating Jill Thayer Galleries at the Fox as well as The Expression design studio and marketing and branding outfit Jill Thayer Associates.
She relocated to the Central Coast in 2013 working as a professor in art history and marketing management teaching online and onsite for colleges and universities nationally. Her work as an artist, designer, podcaster and writer also continues.
"At 'Wine & Words,' I will talk about my book and share a few memories of my career in Bakersfield," Thayer said in a news release.
This celebration of art, photography and literacy in Kern will include the author talk, a selection of wines and generous hors d'oeuvres.
The event will run from 5:30 to 8 p.m. with the program at 6:15 p.m. Thursday at the hotel, 1702 18th St.
Admission is $50, $100 for VIP, which includes entrance at 5 p.m., additional wine, a pre-event meeting with Thayer and reserved seating