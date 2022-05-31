Fun was what you made it at Lightning in a Bottle

Lightning in a Bottle music festival had no shortage of stimulation during its run that wrapped up Sunday. From the thousands of attendees in over-the-top outfits and elaborate makeup to the dozens of musical performances spread among six main stages, there was something new to see at every turn.
While music festivals like this one aren’t for the faint of heart, there were options throughout the day for those who desired a milder party, including cooking classes, group yoga, meditation and even a kids' zone. Not to mention the waterfront access, where visitors could go for a quick, or not-so-quick, swim.
Despite the crowd, dust and heat, festivalgoers seemed unfazed, glad to be soaking in the freedom and good times.