Fun in the sun for Second Saturday

Local organizations and businesses are looking to draw people downtown for some fun on Second Saturday.
The Bakersfield Museum of Art has plenty of activities for the whole family including live music, a book reading, art project and more.
A Jazz in the Garden concert will be held from 10 a.m. to noon in BMoA's sculpture garden featuring talented musicians from the BC Jazz Combos. The performance is co-sponsored by The Hub of Bakersfield and BMoA.
Guests are encouraged to bring a blanket and a picnic to enjoy the outdoor performance.
Staff from the Kern County Library will hold a children’s book reading at 10:30 a.m.
There will also be a free all-ages art project offered from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will be a stencil project inspired by David Huffman’s "Ginzegi," which is part of the current exhibition "Personal to Political: Celebrating the African American Artists of Paulson Fontaine Press."
The touring collection, featuring work from artists with the Berkeley-based fine art studio that is committed to amplifying important voices in the visual arts, is nearing the end of its run at the Bakersfield museum. Visitors have until Aug. 20 to view the assorted quilts, sculptures, etchings, paintings and prints.
(A curatorial tour of the exhibition, led by BMoA staff, will be held at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 20. Admission is $10, $5 for students and seniors and free for members. Reserve your spot at bmoa.org/exhibit-tour.)
Visitors can also view the other spring exhibitions — "Under the Kern County Sky: Prapat Sirinavarat," a whimsical collection from the Thai-born, Bakersfield-based artist, and "Exploring the Figure: Selections from BMoA’s Permanent Collection," featuring works in a variety of media using the figure as a form of communication — as well as the Summer Art Camp Art Show featuring work from students of BMoA's Summer Art Camps.
The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1930 R St. Admission is $10, $5 for students and seniors, free for members and children 5 and younger.
The Bakersfield Art Association (1607 19th St.) will host free art classes for children and adults with Charlotte White on Saturday.
This month's theme is "Under the Sea." The children's class at 1 p.m. will show students how to use a variety of materials to create paintings of fish, dolphins and plants. A class for adults will be held at 2:30 p.m.
Materials will be provided by the instructor but students are welcome to bring their own supplies. Contact Charlotte White at 661-330-2676 or charlottewhiteartist@icloud.com for more information.
Also at the art center is the featured show with art by Jim Bates and Mark Engelien.
Both take inspiration from their travels for their current work on display.
Adults can enjoy an afternoon at 2nd Phase Brewing (1004 19th St.), which will host Sarap, which specializes in authentic Filipino fare. The brewery will offer half-off on beermosas and micheladas.
Relax with the soulful sounds of Strange Arrangements 2.0 in the evening.
The Teppanyaki Guys will take over food service at dinner time, selling teppan plates with your choice of protein, rice and vegetables.
Campo Bar + Bottle (1824 G St.) will have extra brut prosecco on tap all day in celebration of National Prosecco Day.
Feeling lucky? Then take your chances on finding deals at Junk-Atique Outlet Thrift Store's (212 21st St.) warehouse sale. Starting at 9 a.m., shoppers can peruse unsorted bins of home decor, housewares, books, toys, furniture and more.
Fill a bag of anything for $5. Staff will refill the bins throughout the day.
Along with blow-out furniture prices, the store will also offer 50% off baby and kids clothes, 50% off baby gear and 80% off women’s pants, sweaters and long-sleeved tops.
Those shopping for students can check out all the backpacks and school supplies available at the store.