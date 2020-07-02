With many fireworks shows being canceled, it seems like all hope is dim for Independence Day celebrations.
Luckily, Kern County has gotten creative with this year's Fourth of July public festivities ranging from drive-in shows to a streaming patriotic concert.
(Note: All events were still planned to occur as of press time.)
BAKERSFIELD
The city of Bakersfield announced Tuesday it was canceling the annual Fourth of July fireworks celebration at The Park at River Walk. In a news release, the city said the decision was made in consultation with the Kern County Public Health Services Department, the California Department of Public Health, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
As an alternative, a concert by the Bakersfield Municipal Band will be broadcast on local television and social media Saturday evening.
The current 37-member band is made up primarily of local Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra musicians. Since the mid-1940s, some version of the band has performed live concerts at the Beale Park amphitheater in June with the support of the city. Each season culminated in a patriotic concert for the Fourth of July. This recorded concert is a version of that patriotic performance.
The concert will air from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday on KERO-TV 23 and Kern Government Television. It will also be streamed online on the Beale Park Band's Facebook page, the Facebook pages and YouTube channels of both the city and BSO, and the Bakersfield Recreation and Parks' Facebook page.
BUTTONWILLOW
The 13th annual fireworks show at Buttonwillow Park, 556 Milo Ave., will be a drive-in-style celebration with viewers staying in their vehicles. The show will still go on despite the new restrictions in California, Megan Lucas, program director for Buttonwillow's Recreation and Park District, said Wednesday.
Fireworks start at 9 p.m. Friday. The Buttonwillow park district said vehicles must be spaced 6 feet from each other and gathering outside of vehicles is prohibited.
DELANO
For the first time since 2006, the Kiwanis Club of Delano will not host its annual fireworks show, which was put on in partnership with the city of Delano.
"This year has been very difficult for our community, with cancellations of events and celebrations for the past few months has made our active city almost stand still while we wait for this pandemic to pass," Delano City Councilman Joe Aguirre told The Record last month. "We need to acknowledge the sacrifice of all the hardworking residents and first-responders in our community for their essential work commitment to our city."
McFARLAND
The city of McFarland canceled its fireworks show due to COVID-19 restrictions on large gatherings and not being able to raise the $15,000 needed for the show, said Jeff Nickell, district manager of the McFarland Recreation and Park District. Funds for the production are raised through McFarland's annual Cinco de Mayo festival, which was canceled earlier this year.
SHAFTER
The Shafter Chamber of Commerce postponed its holiday fireworks show to Sept. 5 due to the rise of COVID-19 cases in the county.
TAFT
Like Buttonwillow, Taft will offer a drive-in fireworks show, thanks to the Taft Chamber of Commerce, West Side Recreation and the city of Taft. Cars can start lining up at 7 p.m. Saturday at the entrance to Franklin Field at Airport Road and Cedar Street; the fireworks show starts at 9 p.m. All state guidelines must be followed, and there will be no vendors or access to restroom or park facilities.
TEHACHAPI
The city of Tehachapi announced Wednesday the scheduled fireworks display on July 4 will be canceled.
The decision was made after the cancellation of fireworks displays in surrounding communities in the San Joaquin Valley, eastern Kern County and Antelope Valley.
Tehachapi will work with the fireworks vendor and sponsors to hold the display at a later date, said Tehachapi city spokesman Key Budge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.