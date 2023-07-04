There's always something to do in Bakersfield if you know where to look. First Friday offers an opportunity to take in a variety of free art exhibitions and other fun.
New event venue Brickyard Downtown (1020 18th St.) is going strong after its grand opening last month.
Housed in the former Frameworks on 18th Street, the space will host a variety of vendors including Plants For Your Solie, Buzy Bee Creations (glass cups, tumblers and personalized gifts), Things for Queens (women's apparel and accessories), Zapped by Kimmie (permanent jewelry) and more.
Food trucks will also be parked outside including Dirty Red's Wingz-N-Thingz (chicken, fish plates and loaded baked potatoes) from 5 to 9 p.m., El Chikilin (tacos) from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., JJ's Hot Dogs from 6 to 9 p.m., Mondough's (smashburgers) from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sweet Edna’s Southern Catering, Sabor Taino Smokehouse BBQ (barbecue with a Puerto Rican twist) and Pura Sabrosura (aguas frescas and snacks)
Visit @brickyarddowntown on Instagram for more information.
Head over to the Bakersfield Museum of Art (1930 R St.), which is offering free admission on First Friday.
Summer exhibitions are on display including "The Circle of Sam Francis: Experimenting in California," a show featuring not only work from the 20th century’s first internationally known abstract expressionist painter but pieces from other artists who were inspired by and worked alongside him.
The Visual Arts Festival "Saturation" features more than 30 artists who through paper, textiles, photography, and three-dimensional objects explored the show's theme of saturation through repetition and color choice.
"Nostalgia: Selections from the Students in the BMoA ArtWorks Program" includes art from the 15 local high school juniors and seniors who took part in the recent youth art program.
Also on display is "Rotem Reshef: Vista," a large-scale installation of scrolls and stretched canvases painted using imprints of native flowers, trees and shrubs.
The museum has extended hours on Friday, open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Visit bmoa.org for more information.
The Bakersfield Art Association Art Center (1607 19th St.) will feature the work of artist Jeanette Schumacher.
Schumacher is the featured artist at the Bakersfield Art Center for the month of July.
The reception will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. July 7 at 1607 19th St., Bakersfield.
Born in Indonesia, Schumacher's family traveled back to the Netherlands every two years due to her father's work with the Dutch government.
Her love of art began in childhood and she recalls winning a first-place award and cash prize at 10 years old for her work, which was used in an advertisement for milk.
A self-taught artist, she always knew one day she would focus on her work full time even as she was married for 40 years.
"I treasure this God-given gift," she said of her talent in her artist's statement.
Her favorite medium is ink and colored pencils, with which she feels "free to explore avenues of surrealism."
"I love to look at every detail, showing weather-torn edges, bug-bitten leaves, or each worn brick," she said of working in pencils that she said feel like an extension of her hand when she creates.
Along with fine art, Schumacher is working on a Bakersfield tote bag, T-shirts and greeting cards. She teaches art to a group of seniors at the community center in Arvin, where she lives.
An artist's reception will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. Refreshments will be served.
There will also be a virtual show on the Bakersfield Art Association's website (bakersfieldartassociation.org), Facebook (facebook.com/BAAartists) and Instagram (@bakersfieldartassociation) pages.
Over at Dagny's Coffee Co. (1600 20th St.), a BAA satellite show location, Catherine Malolowski will present her work.
Malolowski's passion for art emerged after she retired from nursing, although she admits she has always been interested in art, according to her artist's statement.
Although she drew and took art in high school, she wasn't able to continue her art education while in college due to her school course load and part-time job.
Malolowski worked for 30 years as a nurse, making use of her art supplies and paints when she found free time.
After retiring, she has taken classes at the Bakersfield Art Center as well as Bakersfield College's art program.
There will be an artist's reception with Malolowski from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the coffeehouse.
The ArtWalk, which is organized by the Arts Council of Kern, is on a temporary hiatus. Visit @kernarts on Facebook for updates on when the downtown arts and vendor set-up will return to 19th and Eye streets.