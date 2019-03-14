Students on the Fruitvale Junior High mock trial team took home a number of awards, including fourth place overall, at the third annual Junior High Mock Trial competition earlier this month.
Held at the Simi Valley Unified School District in Ventura County on March 8 and 9, the competition allows junior high teams the opportunity to compete in mock trial, an academic club often competed in at the high school level.
The Fruitvale team is made up of 16 students in seventh and eighth grades, led by teach and coach Marlana Orr.
In the competition, the team argued a criminal case where Regan Klein was charged with the false report of an emergency and a criminal threat. The students took on the roles of attorneys, witness, bailiff, clerk and journalist.
Individual honors awarded to Fruitvale students include: Ava Wilstead, first place in the journalist competition; Christian Serda, second in the best overall bailiff role; Jade Lizarraga, fourth in the best overall defense attorney role; and Aida Ausamenew, the MVP gavel award.
In an email, Orr said mock trial has a tremendous academic benefit for the kids, teaching them analysis, critical thinking, public speaking and the ability to adapt and think on their feet.
She explained that because the team is made up of junior high students, it has only been able to compete — not place — in the high school competition in Kern County.
"So it was exciting and rewarding for us to participate in such a competitive county with a well established junior high mock trial competition and then to place fourth among them!" Orr wrote.
