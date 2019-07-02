"Friends" might be distinctly of the 1990s but its popularity is as strong as ever here in the 21st century, with reruns on half a dozen channels and a devoted fan base that freaks out whenever Netflix even thinks about taking it off its streaming service.
Now there's one more way to enjoy the shenanigans of Rachel, Ross, Monica, Chandler, Joey and Phoebe: "Friends! The Musical Parody," which is coming to the Fox Theater on July 10.
"It takes all the best jokes and moments and puts them into a kind of sketch comedy-like musical production," said Madison Fuller, who plays Phoebe. "It covers all 10 seasons. The writers did a really good job."
The show was created and written by Bob and Tobly McSmith, with the show originally running Off-Broadway before going on to tour the country starting last fall. The duo have also written musical parodies of "Saved by the Bell" and "The Office."
The musical includes plenty of fan favorite moments, like the "Pivot!" scene where Ross and Chandler try to move a couch and the Thanksgiving when Monica puts a turkey on her head. Smitten barista Gunther even makes an appearance.
Fuller, who was born and raised in Atlanta, was all too happy to join the touring production of "Friends! The Musical Parody."
"'Friends' has been my favorite TV show for a very, very long time," she said. "It's what I watch to fall asleep."
At 26 years old, Fuller came to the show after its initial run, watching it on Nick at Nite and, in college, on a friend's DVDs.
"'Obsessed' is an understatement," she said. "Once it ended, I'd cry at the last episode and start (the first season) up again. I was thrilled to get to be a part of recreating one of my favorite shows."
As a major fan of the show, Fuller said she feels a responsibility to other fans and to Phoebe to portray the character right, taking on the voice and mannerisms Lisa Kudrow originally gave the character. She admitted there is a little more pressure when portraying a well-known and beloved character.
"I owe it to everyone whose favorite character is Phoebe to bring as much of Lisa Kudrow as I can," she said. "I love these characters so much. I don't want the audience to see me. I want them to see the Phoebe from their TV screens."
Phoebe is especially fun for Fuller because, she said, she's actually more like a certain plan-obsessed, slightly uptight character.
"I love Phoebe; she's very different from me," Fuller said. "I'm very much a Monica in real life. Phoebe is in her own little world. She doesn't think she's abnormal. She's very unapologetically herself."
While there's one song you might expect from Phoebe, it won't be featured in the musical due to copyright issues. But Fuller promised her free-spirited character does have an interaction with a smelly cat.
The song titles hint at what other storylines the musical will follow: the on-again, off-again relationship of Ross and Rachel in "We Were on a Break!" and "Will They or Won't They," the unlikely (but perfect) pairing of Chandler and Monica in "Could I BE Anymore ... in Love with You?" and Joey's flirtatious ways in "How You Doin'?"
"Being a parody, everything is heightened," Fuller said. "Everyone is playing an homage to the original character in silly fun ways."
The song "495 Grove Street — How Can We Afford This Place?" just might answer the question viewers have wondered for years, while "The One Where We Make a Million Dollars an Episode" addresses how rich the show made its stars.
The music "is poppy and upbeat," Fuller said. "Even the songs have you laughing."
Fuller said one of the things that makes "Friends" so special is the way it's been able to transcend the 1990s and early 2000s when it ran and work its way into the hearts of multiple generations.
"It's cool because what would be a show that our parents watched now resonates with us too," she said. "Everyone can relate to having friends, relationships and the life of a young person."
