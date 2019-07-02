"Friends! The Musical Parody"

When: Doors at 6:30 p.m. and show at 7:30 p.m. July 10

Where: The Fox Theater, 2001 H St.

Admission: Tickets start at $29, plus fees; use code "PIVOT" to receive 20 percent off select seats, now until Thursday at 11:59 p.m.

Information: 324-1369 or thebakersfieldfox.com

"Friends! The Musical Parody" has some adult humor and is recommended for audiences 13 and older.