Everyone can use a little more tranquility in their lives, and one local organization wants to break down some of the barriers that might keep people from trying yoga and enjoying its benefits.
Yoga in the Plaza, a free introductory-level yoga class put on by White Wolf Wellness Foundation, is returning on Friday to the Centennial Plaza outside Rabobank Arena.
"Our Yoga in the Plaza events are open to anyone and everyone," Geoffrey Taylor, executive director of White Wolf Wellness, wrote in an email. "From first-timers to seasoned yogis, this session provides a gentle movement and focused breathing practice to align the mind and body of all."
With Rabobank Arena and Samsara Wellness Center as partners, White Wolf will hold the free outdoor session once a month through May. Participants are encouraged to wear comfortable, seasonally appropriate clothing and bring their own yoga mat and water.
"During this event, our instructor leads the group through targeted breathing exercises that can reduce stress and increase energy, along with gentle movement that can help participants align mind and body through a series of yoga postures and poses," Taylor said. "Each event is intended to provide the community with no-cost access to boutique quality yoga in a public setting."
More than a dozen people, of all skill levels, came to the January event.
"People were incredibly grateful for the opportunity to practice in that setting and to share in something that isn't too common here in Bakersfield," Taylor said. "Overwhelmingly, every comment we got was positive, though there's always room for us to improve the events and make them even better."
While anyone can benefit from yoga, Taylor acknowledged that there are barriers that can keep people from trying it.
"We are excited to continue our partnership with Rabobank Arena to provide the public with unprecedented access to a wellness practice that is often cost-prohibitive and inaccessible for marginalized or underserved populations in our community," he said.
Yoga in the Plaza is just one of the many ways White Wolf Wellness aims to make the practice more accessible in Kern County. The nonprofit also offers free yoga sessions in Delano, Arvin, Wasco, Taft, Tehachapi and Frazier Park. In April, it will start a monthly series with the Bakersfield Museum of Art, on the first Friday of each month until October. It also has a program focused on bringing mindfulness to local classrooms.
"More than anything, I want people to find a little more tranquility in their day and share that tranquility with others around them," Taylor said. "Yoga is just one way to do that."
In a public yoga class like the one at Centennial Plaza, each person gets something different out of the session, he said, whether it's anxiety relief or intention-setting for a goal or something else.
"No person in Bakersfield that wants to find no-cost yoga, meditation or mindfulness practices should ever go without," Taylor said, "and White Wolf Wellness Foundation is here to ensure that our city and county are brighter, more peaceful and more mindful places to be."
