Film-Barbenheimer

It's a big weekend for movies with the opening of "Barbie," left, and "Oppenheimer," creating a rivalry some are referring to as "Barbenheimer." Reading Cinemas Valley Plaza with IMAX is making the choice easy offering a free small popcorn for guests who buy same-day tickets for both new releases.

 Warner Bros Pictures/Universal Pictures

It's a big weekend for movies with the opening of "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer," two films extremely different in tone and theme.

Citing a cinematic Venn diagram showing little overlap in audiences interested in both the candy-coated satire and the epic biographical thriller, some are referring to the phenomenon as "Barbenheimer."

