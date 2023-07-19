It's a big weekend for movies with the opening of "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer," two films extremely different in tone and theme.
Citing a cinematic Venn diagram showing little overlap in audiences interested in both the candy-coated satire and the epic biographical thriller, some are referring to the phenomenon as "Barbenheimer."
Reading Cinemas Valley Plaza with IMAX is encouraging moviegoers to see both films, sweetening the deal by offering a free small popcorn for guests who buy same-day tickets for both new releases.
The offer is good for same-day tickets bought Friday through Sunday at the theater, 2000 Wible Road.
To redeem, guests need to show their proof of purchase at concessions to receive the free small popcorn.
Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.