Free Movie in the Park on Friday

Mogwli (voice of Neel Sethi) and Bagheera (Ben Kingsley) find adventure in "The Jungle Book." The 2016 Disney film will be screened Friday for the free Movie in the Park at Kaiser Permanente Sports Village.

Head where the wild things are for a free movie night this Friday at Kaiser Permanente Sports Village. The Bakersfield Recreation & Parks Department will host the Movie in the Park screening of the 2016 Disney film “The Jungle Book.”

This live-action/CGI hybrid remake features the voices of Idris Elba, Bill Murray, Ben Kingsley, Lupita Nyong'o, Scarlett Johansson and Christopher Walken.

The screening will begin at dusk Friday at the complex, 9001 Ashe Road. Attendees are asked to bring their own picnic gear — lawn chairs and blankets are allowed — and to maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from people not from their own household.

