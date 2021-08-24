Frankie Quiñones will get into character for Fox show on March 18

Comedian Frankie Quiñones will bring the laughs back to Bakersfield when he performs March 18 at the Fox Theater.
Quiñones last played the Fox in 2019, bringing a theatricality to his comedy show thanks to the addition of his performance as Creeper the cholo fitness trainer and the sassy and confident Juanita Carmelita, personas that populate his popular YouTube videos.
"My favorite character is Creeper," Quiñones told The Californian in 2019. "It's very nostalgic to become him and people embrace his positivity. He genuinely wants good for people. To get them in shape. At the same time he has to battle his temptations of going back to his old ways. He's real while being funny. I think that's why people appreciate him."
Other characters include feel-good guardian angel Pachanga, party bro Afradooshie and more who are vying for stage time.
Along with his character work, the stand-up comedian, actor and creator is staying busy, and will be seen next in the Lifetime movie "Feliz Navidad" alongside Mario Lopez. He also voices a key character in Cartoon Network’s "Victor and Valentino."
Doors open at 7 p.m., the all-ages show is at 8 p.m. March 18 at the theater, 2001 H St.
Tickets, ranging from $25 to $32.50, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at axs.com. Purchases can also be made by calling 661-324-1369 or at the box office from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays.
Visit FrankieQuinones.com for more on the comedian.