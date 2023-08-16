If you're ready to swap out summer for the holiday season then the Fox Theater has just the ticket.
The downtown venue recently announced that Cirque Musica will bring its Holiday Wonderland show on Dec. 26.
This performance group promises "a wondrous world where acrobatics, aerialists and musicians join forces to create a holiday spectacle that'll have you grinning from ear to ear like a kid on Christmas morning."
Acrobats and aerialists from Cirque Musica's talented cast will bring hilarious high jinks and holiday cheer in a show blends the grace and athleticism of today’s greatest circus performers with a musical mix of seasonal favorites.
Doors open at 6 p.m., show is at 7 p.m. Dec. 6 at the theater, 2001 H St.
Tickets, ranging from $35.50 to $70.50, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at thebakersfieldfox.com. Use code "Bakersfield " for early access. They will also be available by phone 661-324-1369, or at the box office, which is open from 10 a.m to 1 p.m. weekdays.
