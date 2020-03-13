Fox Theater

The Historic Fox Theater has postponed all shows for the month of March.

 The Bakersfield Californian file art

The Historic Fox Theater announced Friday that all shows through the end of March are postponed.

Shows in March included Teo Gonzales, the Glen Miller Orchestra, the Bakersfield City Ballet, Amy Grant and the Underwater Bubble Show and Tenth Avenue North. 38 Special, originally scheduled to perform March 19, will now play on Nov. 19.

"We will be updating social media and sending out mass emails," said Fox Theater manager Matthew Spindler. "All tickets will be honored at later dates and if the new date conflicts they'll be fully refunded."

Visit thebakersfieldfox.com or email info@thebakersfieldfox.com for updates.

Bowen West can be reached at 661-395-7660.

