The Historic Fox Theater announced Friday that all shows through the end of March are postponed.
Shows in March included Teo Gonzales, the Glen Miller Orchestra, the Bakersfield City Ballet, Amy Grant and the Underwater Bubble Show and Tenth Avenue North. 38 Special, originally scheduled to perform March 19, will now play on Nov. 19.
"We will be updating social media and sending out mass emails," said Fox Theater manager Matthew Spindler. "All tickets will be honored at later dates and if the new date conflicts they'll be fully refunded."
Visit thebakersfieldfox.com or email info@thebakersfieldfox.com for updates.
(1) comment
Good deal.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.