Fox Theater eyes the Nile as venue for smaller concerts

Owners of two of downtown’s oldest, best-known performance venues are considering returning concerts to the Nile, potentially through the building’s sale to the Fox Theater.

Representatives of both theaters said talks remain preliminary, and one noted the Nile’s need for a new roof could pose an obstacle. But with motivation on each side — the property’s owner faces a property surplus, and the Fox sees opportunity in bringing acts to the smaller building — things could move quickly, or not.

