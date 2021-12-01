Fox ready to kick off fun for Bakersfield Christmas Parade

Along with celebrating the holiday season, Thursday's Bakersfield Christmas Parade will also fete the Fox Theater in honor of its 91 years in operation.
The 90th anniversary was delayed from last year when the parade was only offered in virtual form due to the pandemic.
Serving as grand marshal for the parade is the historic theater and its foundation. The grand marshal vehicle will be occupied by three members of the Fox Foundation: NaTesha "T" Johnson, Gilbert LaRoque and Melanie Farmer.
Fitting this year's parade theme of "Movies of Christmas: the Sequel," the Fox's float will depict "Just Imagine," the first film shown on its famous screen when it opened on Christmas Day in 1930. There will also be a live organist accompanying the movie on the float, which will be "extra sweet" with its depictions of favorite movie concessions.
Several local businesses and volunteers participated in making the float extra special in recognition of the theater's 91st birthday.
The structures of the float were constructed by Volunteers from Southwest Carpenters Local 661 made the float's structures. The organization, composed of more than 4,600 skilled and trained construction professionals, is known for its philanthropy including a recent project constructing a ramp for a disabled veteran on Veterans Day.
Hansen's Moving and Storage donated a 48-foot trailer to support the build of the float. Additional help came from Carpet Outlet Plus, which donated a red carpet, Advanced Beverage, which printed out art, and donations from the Home Depot on Gosford Road.
Local set and costume designer Roger Upton provided designs for the float and Greg Cronk, Christmas Parade Committee president, served as adviser from his years of building Bakersfield Christmas Parade floats.
In celebration, the Fox will open its doors to the public during the parade and will serve free popcorn and hot chocolate from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
"This is an opportunity for the community to enjoy our treasured theater during one of the most exciting nights in downtown Bakersfield. We invite the community in to enjoy a hot cup of cocoa, warm up from the cold, and explore the theater," said Matt Spindler, theater manager, in a news release.
The parade starts at 6 p.m. and will follow the set route for all downtown parades. The parade map and lineup can be viewed on the website bcparade.com.
It will also be broadcast live on 23ABC and streamed on the station's Facebook page, turnto23.com, Roku and Amazon Fire, Android TV, Apple TV and YouTube TV.
A re-broadcast will air New Year's Day on 23ABC.