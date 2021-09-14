Fox announces two new comedy shows

More comedy is coming to the Fox Theater.
Along with already announced shows from funny men Felipe Esparza (Sept. 25), Nate Bargatze (Oct. 21) and David Feherty (Nov. 5), two more shows are on tap.
Comedian Dave Landau will perform Jan. 13.
Earlier this year, the comedian became the third chair on Steven Crowder's popular conservative talk show, "Louder with Crowder," on Blaze TV.
Prior to that, Landau was a regular on "The Artie Lange and Anthony Cumia Radio Show," then co-hosted "The Anthony Cumia Show with Dave Landau" when Lange left.
A finalist on season 8 of NBC's "Last Comic Standing," Landau has appeared five times on Comedy Central’s and AXS.TV’s "Live At Gotham" and is an in-demand headliner touring the country.
Before Landau's show, fellow comic Tim Dillon will bring his "A Real Hero Tour" to the Fox on Nov. 27.
Named of the top 10 comics you need to know by Rolling Stone magazine in 2017, Dillon has performed at the Oddball Comedy Festival, the Glasgow Comedy Festival and SXSW, among others.
He created and hosts Tim Dillon's Real NY Tour, taking audiences on a double-decker bus through Manhattan. He also hosts "The Tim Dillon Show" podcast.
Landau's show is at 8 p.m. Jan. 13. Dillon's show is at 7 p.m. Nov. 27. Doors open an hour before showtime for both events at the Fox, 2001 H St.
Tickets for Dillon's show ($39-$59) go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Wednesday but use the code "COMEDY" to purchase now. Landau's tickets ($25-$49) will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.
Purchase at axs.com, by calling 661-324-1369 or at the box office, which is open weekdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Visit thebakersfieldfox.com for more information.